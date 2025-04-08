I just thought I'd share this around.

Looking for a tablet to replace my laptop which was taken over by the Mrs.

Put the Tab S10 Ultra 5G 256GB in the cart and surprisingly found it applied a 50% discount without me entering any promo code, so went ahead and placed the order.

Not sure if this is in EPP only or apply to Education store and general Samsung online also.

With the 50% off RRP, it works out to be ~$600 cheaper than the EPP price, which is AWESOME price!

Was going to wait and see if they had any Easter promo but this price is too hard to pass.

Limited colour and memory variants though.

Now, onto looking at keyboard cases...

Anyone got any suggestions?

Original Samsung ones are too pricey, even if it's with EPP discount.