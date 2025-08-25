So, this article from Tomshardware

In USD, vendors on NewEgg (including NewEgg themselves on some CPUs where they've got stock) and others have cut their prices.

AMD EPYC 5th Gen 9005 Series (One-Hundred-Ninety-Two-Core) 192 Core -Model 9965 AMD - EPYC - Processor / Clock Speed: 2.25 - Total Threads: 384 - Socket SP5 - L3 Cache - 384MB Memory- ZEN’ CPU CCD 5C - Newegg.com



PB tech does have prices for the 9965 as an example which are below 1ku price of $14.8k US (about $10.9k US +gst or $18685.95 NZ)

Wonder what is happening for these CPU price cuts.

Either way, I want this to keep going. Right on time for our infra refresh at work haha