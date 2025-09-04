Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Free - 12 Months AI Perplexity Pro via PayPal (New Pro Users Only)
ricardocastilho

#322611 4-Sep-2025 15:05
Spotted on Oz Bargain: https://www.ozbargain.com.au/node/922666

 

I also managed to cancel my subscription straight away while keeping the 1 year pro

 

 

 

Paypal account required, NZ account will do

 

 

 

Tested and working

waikariboy
  #3411148 4-Sep-2025 15:06
Any benefits to using this over chat??




Balm its gone!



gehenna
  #3411163 4-Sep-2025 15:26
What a shame I won't ever be reconnecting my payment method to Paypal again after they screwed me around so much the last time something was charged incorrectly.

pdh

  #3411164 4-Sep-2025 15:33
Thanks for the heads-up.
Subscribed.

 

I like Perplexity - but boy does it hallucinate sometimes...

 

 

