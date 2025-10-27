Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsBuy 1 Get 1 Free Fast ($399) Faster ($499) or Fastest ($799) 365 Day Plan @ Mighty Mobile (New Customer Only, Ends 16 Nov)
Wakrak

1752 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1138

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#323108 27-Oct-2025 09:27
Send private message

Works out to be ~$16.65 per month for 10mbps, ~$20.79 per month for 50mbps and ~$33.29 per month for max

 

October 2025 Buy One Get One FREE Offer:
Offer available to new customers only (defined as individuals who have not previously activated a Mighty Mobile SIM or plan). Offer valid until 16 November 2025. New plans are set to auto-renew by default, you can manage or cancel your plan at any time via your account. The free 365 plan applies for the first 12 months only. Subsequent renewals will be charged at the then-current standard 365 rate (see mightymobile.co.nz/#Price-Overview). SIM must be activated within 3 months from purchase, or the promotional offer may be forfeited.

 

Mighty Mobile - NZ's Mightiest Prepay Plans

 

Credit: https://www.cheapies.nz/node/53565 

Create new topic
SomeoneSomewhere
1895 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1097

Lifetime subscriber

  #3428173 27-Oct-2025 09:50
Send private message

Opinions on this vs Kogan from a usability point of view? Any particular gotchas?

 

 

 

I note that Kogan lets you BOGO every year, whereas this seems to be new customers only, but they imply they might be able to cut a deal:

 

 

Already With Us?

 

This offer is only available to new customers – reach out to our Mighty Mobile team via Chat and we’ll see what we can do for you!



Wakrak

1752 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1138

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3428178 27-Oct-2025 10:08
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Opinions on this vs Kogan from a usability point of view? Any particular gotchas?

 

 

Some relatable comments from Cheaps 

 

 

 

  • eSIM available with this vs. Kogan
  • May be some issues with short codes 
  • Works on a sim router 

Qazzy03
548 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 496


  #3428192 27-Oct-2025 11:31
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Opinions on this vs Kogan from a usability point of view? Any particular gotchas?

 

 

A Mighty Mobile Rep appears to have reached if current customers want to grab the deal. 

 

I am with MM,I have been happy, Short Code with my dentist didn't work other than that, I have had no issues. 

 

I could be with Kogan but not having anxiety over data has been worth it. 



jen1001
277 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 102

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3428264 27-Oct-2025 18:33
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Opinions on this vs Kogan from a usability point of view? Any particular gotchas?

 

 

 

I note that Kogan lets you BOGO every year, whereas this seems to be new customers only, but they imply they might be able to cut a deal:

 

 

Already With Us?

 

This offer is only available to new customers – reach out to our Mighty Mobile team via Chat and we’ll see what we can do for you!

 

 

My Large Kogan BOGO plan expires mid December and it's been great! Being a glass half full kind of person there's always some chance they may not release one this year and it's starting to do my head in so leaving myself a few days to decide if I get the MM deal or risk it 😅 I was with them before switching to Kogan, no complaints with the service and porting.

 

The Fast plan is only $2.88 extra a month, it would come in handy to stream stuff while I commute to/from work on the train and not worry about the data cap, never had any issues with buffering before either. 

 

ETA: the hotspotting is super handy as well, no caps there either. The extra spend is worth it for that feature too

demeter23
164 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 24

Trusted

  #3428357 28-Oct-2025 08:02
Send private message

Anyone interested in going halves on the fastest plan? 

RogerMellie
355 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 203


  #3430524 3-Nov-2025 13:59
Send private message

Holding out for deals on MM monthly plans

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
shorsfield
11 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3434875 16-Nov-2025 00:03
Send private message

demeter23:

 

Anyone interested in going halves on the fastest plan? 

 

 

 I’m keen if you still haven’t pulled the trigger

RogerMellie
355 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 203


  #3435167 17-Nov-2025 10:58
Send private message

MightyMobile now has 50% off their monthly plans, but only a 6 month deal. Boooooooo!

 

 

 

RogerMellie:

 

Holding out for deals on MM monthly plans

 

jcwk
14 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 5

ID Verified

  #3435171 17-Nov-2025 11:15
Send private message

the 50% off is only for new customers? can't see that when i try to switch plan

RogerMellie
355 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 203


  #3435178 17-Nov-2025 11:55
Send private message

I don't see any mention of it being new customers only. I'd suggest you contact their support team in the live chat to ask.

 

 

 

I'm still paying $25 for the middle plan, which is nearing the end of the promo deal from last December, but I want a 12 month plan renewal. I might have to contact them myself.

 

 

 

I should add that this is their official Black Friday deal, so don't know if they will do a better offer before Xmas ?

 

 

 

jcwk:

 

the 50% off is only for new customers? can't see that when i try to switch plan

 

jen1001
277 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 102

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3435200 17-Nov-2025 12:28
Send private message

I’d contact them to check.

 

The last day for their BOGO 365 day deal was yesterday. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Wakrak

1752 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1138

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3435433 18-Nov-2025 06:46
Send private message

50% off monthly plans for first six months 

 

Mighty Mobile - NZ's Mightiest Prepay Plans

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 