SomeoneSomewhere: Opinions on this vs Kogan from a usability point of view? Any particular gotchas? I note that Kogan lets you BOGO every year, whereas this seems to be new customers only, but they imply they might be able to cut a deal: Already With Us? This offer is only available to new customers – reach out to our Mighty Mobile team via Chat and we’ll see what we can do for you!

My Large Kogan BOGO plan expires mid December and it's been great! Being a glass half full kind of person there's always some chance they may not release one this year and it's starting to do my head in so leaving myself a few days to decide if I get the MM deal or risk it 😅 I was with them before switching to Kogan, no complaints with the service and porting.

The Fast plan is only $2.88 extra a month, it would come in handy to stream stuff while I commute to/from work on the train and not worry about the data cap, never had any issues with buffering before either.

ETA: the hotspotting is super handy as well, no caps there either. The extra spend is worth it for that feature too