Works out to be ~$16.65 per month for 10mbps, ~$20.79 per month for 50mbps and ~$33.29 per month for max
October 2025 Buy One Get One FREE Offer:
Offer available to new customers only (defined as individuals who have not previously activated a Mighty Mobile SIM or plan). Offer valid until 16 November 2025. New plans are set to auto-renew by default, you can manage or cancel your plan at any time via your account. The free 365 plan applies for the first 12 months only. Subsequent renewals will be charged at the then-current standard 365 rate (see mightymobile.co.nz/#Price-Overview). SIM must be activated within 3 months from purchase, or the promotional offer may be forfeited.
Mighty Mobile - NZ's Mightiest Prepay Plans