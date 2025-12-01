Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsThe Ultimate JB Hi-Fi Bargain Hunter Site (Sorted by Best % Off) + Instant Search & Category Filters @ JB Hi-Fi (via JBScraper)
PolobaggYo

7 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 31

ID Verified

#323420 1-Dec-2025 13:08
Send private message

Hey GZ Community,

 

As many of you already know me from the PB Tech Deals Scraper site, I'm thrilled to finally announce another project I've been working on: a dedicated tool for JB Hi-Fi.

 

With the holidays fast approaching and everyone looking to score the best gifts (and maybe a few treats for themselves!), I'm excited to officially launch the JB Hi-Fi Deals Filterer! This is perfect for snagging those last remaining deals from the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season and, more importantly, making your Christmas shopping a breeze. The goal is to transform JB's huge catalog into a highly searchable list so you can effortlessly find real clearance stock and genuine price drops, making your budget stretch further this Christmas.

JB Scraper Link - Here 
Cheapies Link - Here

 

 

JB Hi-Fi Deals Filterer — v1.0 Initial Launch

 

Welcome to the first official release! This scraper is built to help you slice and dice through the JB Hi-Fi catalog faster than ever, ensuring you don't miss any holiday bargains.

 

Key Features

 

  • Deep Discount Finder: The essential feature for any bargain hunters! - you can easily sort the entire list by % Off to find the items with the biggest percentage price drops first. This is crucial for spotting those hidden clearance items perfect for gifts.
  • Instant Search: Start typing any product name, brand, or description, and the list filters instantly. No slow page reloads—just immediate results across thousands of products.
  • Smart Categories: Focus your hunt with one click. Use the quick tabs to browse specific categories like Computers, Gaming, Audio, Phones, and more, helping you find gifts efficiently.
  • Mobile Optimized: Designed to feel like an app on your phone, making it super easy to check deals while you're out and about or hiding from the family. It's clean, fast, and eliminates horizontal scrolling.
  • Dark Mode Support: Saves your eyes during those late-night sessions of checking prices and planning your gift haul.
  • Quick Links: Each product title links directly to the JB Hi-Fi store page. Plus, there's a handy G icon next to each entry if you want to quickly Google the product for reviews or specs before buying.
  • If you genuinely like the site and find it useful for your bargain hunting, feel free to donate. **No stress at all, but any contribution helps cover the hosting costs and development time to keep the site running fast, updated, and completely ad-free (of course!). You can find the Buy Me a Coffee link at the top right of the page.

 

 

This data is scraped periodically to keep it fresh for the holiday rush. I've done my best to squash initial bugs (thanks to your guys feedback from the PBScraper Site comments), but please let me know in the comments if you spot any issues or have a great idea for a new feature.

 

 

Happy hunting, and Merry Christmas planning!

Create new topic
networkn
Networkn
33381 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15831

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3439017 1-Dec-2025 13:51
Send private message

Nice work. Appreciate the effort. 



davidcole
6130 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1486

Trusted

  #3439032 1-Dec-2025 14:46
Send private message

surely the next step is to feed them all into one site, and you've then made a replacement for pricespy/priceme.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

networkn
Networkn
33381 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15831

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3439035 1-Dec-2025 14:54
Send private message

What are the chances these sites block your access and break the tool? I could understand some reluctance from their side to have this information collated in this manner. 

 

 



davidcole
6130 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1486

Trusted

  #3439036 1-Dec-2025 14:56
Send private message

networkn:

 

What are the chances these sites block your access and break the tool? I could understand some reluctance from their side to have this information collated in this manner. 

 

 

 

 

how do pricespy/priceme get around that?




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

yitz
2328 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 620


  #3439079 1-Dec-2025 17:56
Send private message

davidcole:

 

how do pricespy/priceme get around that?

 

 

I think price comparison sites can accept a feed from the retailer e-commerce software system.

 

Although I seem to recall PB Tech have that virtual queue thing when their site is busy lol

Aaron2222
221 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 111


  #3439085 1-Dec-2025 18:25
Send private message

davidcole:

 

networkn:

 

What are the chances these sites block your access and break the tool? I could understand some reluctance from their side to have this information collated in this manner. 

 

 

how do pricespy/priceme get around that?

 

 

No idea about PriceMe, but PriceSpy's FAQ makes reference to providing a feed to them (and many retailers, including PB Tech and JB Hi-Fi, actually pay per clickthrough to have PriceSpy link to their site/product pages).

 
 
 
 

Support Geekzone with one-off or recurring donations Donate via PressPatron.
PolobaggYo

7 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 31

ID Verified

  #3439157 1-Dec-2025 23:34
Send private message

davidcole:

 

surely the next step is to feed them all into one site, and you've then made a replacement for pricespy/priceme.

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is exactly what I'm planning on doing sometime later - creating some sort of welcome page where u can select which store you want to browse. Thanks for the suggestion!

PolobaggYo

7 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 31

ID Verified

  #3439158 1-Dec-2025 23:40
Send private message

networkn:

 

What are the chances these sites block your access and break the tool? I could understand some reluctance from their side to have this information collated in this manner. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So with these catalogs that I'm scraping, they aren't sending requests to their backend meaning I gather the info visible on their frontend intermittently to update the deals catalog. I'd assume it's alright with most stores since the links are direct and ad free

Create new topic









Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 