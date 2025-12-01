PolobaggYo

Hey GZ Community,

As many of you already know me from the PB Tech Deals Scraper site, I'm thrilled to finally announce another project I've been working on: a dedicated tool for JB Hi-Fi.

With the holidays fast approaching and everyone looking to score the best gifts (and maybe a few treats for themselves!), I'm excited to officially launch the JB Hi-Fi Deals Filterer! This is perfect for snagging those last remaining deals from the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season and, more importantly, making your Christmas shopping a breeze. The goal is to transform JB's huge catalog into a highly searchable list so you can effortlessly find real clearance stock and genuine price drops, making your budget stretch further this Christmas.



JB Scraper Link - Here

Cheapies Link - Here

JB Hi-Fi Deals Filterer — v1.0 Initial Launch

Welcome to the first official release! This scraper is built to help you slice and dice through the JB Hi-Fi catalog faster than ever, ensuring you don't miss any holiday bargains.

Key Features

Deep Discount Finder: The essential feature for any bargain hunters! - you can easily sort the entire list by % Off to find the items with the biggest percentage price drops first. This is crucial for spotting those hidden clearance items perfect for gifts.

The essential feature for any bargain hunters! - you can easily sort the entire list by % Off to find the items with the biggest percentage price drops first. This is crucial for spotting those hidden clearance items perfect for gifts. Instant Search: Start typing any product name, brand, or description, and the list filters instantly. No slow page reloads—just immediate results across thousands of products.

Start typing any product name, brand, or description, and the list filters instantly. No slow page reloads—just immediate results across thousands of products. Smart Categories: Focus your hunt with one click. Use the quick tabs to browse specific categories like Computers, Gaming, Audio, Phones, and more, helping you find gifts efficiently.

Focus your hunt with one click. Use the quick tabs to browse specific categories like Computers, Gaming, Audio, Phones, and more, helping you find gifts efficiently. Mobile Optimized: Designed to feel like an app on your phone, making it super easy to check deals while you're out and about or hiding from the family. It's clean, fast, and eliminates horizontal scrolling.

Designed to feel like an app on your phone, making it super easy to check deals while you're out and about or hiding from the family. It's clean, fast, and eliminates horizontal scrolling. Dark Mode Support: Saves your eyes during those late-night sessions of checking prices and planning your gift haul.

Saves your eyes during those late-night sessions of checking prices and planning your gift haul. Quick Links: Each product title links directly to the JB Hi-Fi store page. Plus, there's a handy G icon next to each entry if you want to quickly Google the product for reviews or specs before buying.

Each product title links directly to the JB Hi-Fi store page. Plus, there's a handy icon next to each entry if you want to quickly Google the product for reviews or specs before buying. If you genuinely like the site and find it useful for your bargain hunting, feel free to donate. **No stress at all, but any contribution helps cover the hosting costs and development time to keep the site running fast, updated, and completely ad-free (of course!). You can find the Buy Me a Coffee link at the top right of the page.

This data is scraped periodically to keep it fresh for the holiday rush. I've done my best to squash initial bugs (thanks to your guys feedback from the PBScraper Site comments), but please let me know in the comments if you spot any issues or have a great idea for a new feature.

Happy hunting, and Merry Christmas planning!