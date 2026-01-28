JAN26 - works on other items too. Shipping is $20.
Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX | Top Rated Open-Back Headphones | Drop
Spotted on OzBargain
US$20 off US$100 Min. Spend (e.g Sennheiser HD 6xx US$169 /A$245 Delivered) @ Drop - OzBargain
JAN26 - works on other items too. Shipping is $20.
Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX | Top Rated Open-Back Headphones | Drop
Spotted on OzBargain
US$20 off US$100 Min. Spend (e.g Sennheiser HD 6xx US$169 /A$245 Delivered) @ Drop - OzBargain
Cool that they started shipping to NZ again, I think it was around the time they changed names they stopped shipping down here.
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