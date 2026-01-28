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ForumsBargains and DealsUS$20 off US$100 Min. Spend (e.g Sennheiser HD 6XX US$169 /NZ$281 Delivered) @ Drop
Wakrak

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#323867 28-Jan-2026 08:07
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JAN26 - works on other items too. Shipping is $20. 

 

Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX | Top Rated Open-Back Headphones | Drop

 

Spotted on OzBargain

 

US$20 off US$100 Min. Spend (e.g Sennheiser HD 6xx US$169 /A$245 Delivered) @ Drop - OzBargain

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SpartanVXL
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  #3456715 28-Jan-2026 16:22
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Cool that they started shipping to NZ again, I think it was around the time they changed names they stopped shipping down here.

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