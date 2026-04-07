Press release:

GIGABYTE, the word's leading computer brand, today announced a collaboration with CAPCOM for the Resident Evil Requiem game bundle in Australia and New Zealand. The promotion applies to select GIGABYTE OLED gaming monitors and high-performance gaming desktops, giving eligible gamers access to a Resident Evil Requiem Standard Edition game code with purchase.



Participating OLED monitor models include the AORUS FO27Q5P, GIGABYTE MO27U2, and GIGABYTE MO27Q28G, each designed for a distinct gaming need. The AORUS FO27Q5P is built for competitive gaming, with a superior 500Hz refresh rate, targeting players who prioritise maximum speed and responsiveness. The MO27U2 brings together 4K detail and high motion clarity for both gaming and creative use. At the same time, the MO27Q28G features the latest 4th Gen LG Display WOLED panel, offering the highest HDR peak brightness, improved power efficiency, and vivid colour reproduction. Across the lineup, GIGABYTE further differentiates its OLED monitors with exclusive Tactical Features for responsive in-game control and AI OLED Care for intelligent panel protection and long-term reliability.



The bundle also extends to GIGABYTE gaming desktops featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. These gaming desktops deliver the AI performance necessary for high-fidelity gaming and creative workflows. Paired with GIGABYTE's advanced cooling solutions, the hardware ensures a stable, stutter-free experience that fully realises the visuals of Resident Evil Requiem.



Customers who purchase eligible GIGABYTE OLED monitors or gaming desktops between March 18 and April 15 can redeem a Resident Evil Requiem Standard Edition code by April 30. Redemption for OLED gaming monitors is available exclusively through GIGABYTE; for gaming desktops, redemption is available through either NVIDIA or GIGABYTE, limited to one code per eligible product. For eligibility details and participating products, please visit the campaign page or explore the GIGABYTE OLED gaming monitor lineup.