quickymart

#298900 26-Jul-2022 08:05
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/how-mobile-newcomer-myrepublic-will-fit-into-the-market/OU7TRDLNUCDXAKNEWNB4MNWQLY/ (paywalled)

 

I hope their mobile customer service is better than their broadband customer service, ie, they have some.

Linux
  #2946395 26-Jul-2022 08:16
Rather pay triple the price on any other carrier in New Zealand

coffeebaron
  #2946398 26-Jul-2022 08:21
It will be the fastest mobile network in NZ! (Based on only allowing access in 5G areas)




Linux
  #2946423 26-Jul-2022 09:47
More information on reseller.co.nz

https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/700132/myrepublic-teams-vodafone-nz-mobile-service-launch/

