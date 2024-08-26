Hi,
Just wondering if NOW supports Unifi Dream Machine? Are there any special configurations I need to make like VLAN tagging?
Thanks in advance
Going off here: https://www.nownz.co.nz/support/technical-support/router-help/use-my-router/
If your connection is provisioned after December 2021, you will need to enable VLAN 10.
Easy enough on a UDM, like below on the Internet config page:
