Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSportsParker vs Fury
tdgeek

28666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#223174 17-Sep-2017 09:09
Send private message quote this post

I might watch this live. Its the first real fight he has had, although Ruiz was up there.

 

Fury's credentials don't seem that great, and lol neither are Parkers, but to me, its worth a watch

 

Like any boxing fight, the key is the promotional future of each. Who does the boxing industry want to win for future financial reasons. I pick Parker, as he looks to be a fun and profitable offering to the British fans, [insert country here] vs ENG Boxing. So for that sole reason, I pick Parker to win and win well, as that will get the next match PPV takings well up for a Bellew (who just wants money) win, then a first REAL fight against someone like Wilder, then the high ticket price for the big loss to Joshua

Create new topic
DaveB
1139 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1867661 17-Sep-2017 19:50
Send private message quote this post

I don't think Parker will get past Fury (as mediocre as Fury is). I really cannot see an Anthony Joshua fight for Parker. 

 

But there again, I watched GGG vs Alvarez this afternoon from Vegas. I can't help but think that the "money men" "won" again. A draw?? REally???

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).

dbs

dbs
33 posts

Geek


  #1871902 24-Sep-2017 11:56
Send private message quote this post

even tho i won money on it.  That was a crap fight and the judges decision was questionable.

tdgeek

28666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1871914 24-Sep-2017 12:19
Send private message quote this post

dbs:

even tho i won money on it.  That was a crap fight and the judges decision was questionable.



So a normal fight then?



Batman
Mad Scientist
29064 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1871921 24-Sep-2017 12:23
Send private message quote this post

I've seen Parker fight and I've seen Anthony Joshua fight. It's like All Blacks (Joshua) vs Japan (Parker).

tdgeek

28666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1898620 10-Nov-2017 08:32
Send private message quote this post

I see Parker is targeting Joshua, 60/40 split for Joshua. He needs to make that happen

tdgeek

28666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1938841 15-Jan-2018 08:00
Send private message quote this post

March for Joshua vs Parker

 

While I expect Joshua to win as boxing like this match is rigged, I now see a far less easy win for AJ, as he is vulnerable

 

1. Hes not that good, he isnt a worthy belt holder. He is the best of not a great lot. I like Wilder

 

2. AJ has been on the canvas 6 times. Defence lacking? Glass chin? Both?

 

3, Stamina is lacking

 

 

 

This isnt the awesome AJ vs the lowly Parker, its a good boxer (Parker) vs a better boxer.      Klitchko in his prime, Tyson Fury would put them to bed early, easily. Whe you think of past champions, these two don't rate. So, if you have two boxers that are just sound and ok , anything can happen, IMHO that will depend on what good marketing they see.    AJ to remain king, or a new kid, who then gets smashed by Wilder, who then faces AJ in a box office smash plus the requisite rematch. AJ doesn't want Wilder, he needs to earn more dough first before he loses all his titles

driller2000
932 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1938843 15-Jan-2018 08:37
Send private message quote this post

Stoked Parker has secured this fight.

 

I have watched most of his professional fights and it has been good to see his progression - but he is still learning - and does have gaps in his arsenal eg. patchy defence (i.e he drops his hands A LOT) and questionable knockout power against top grade fighters. But he has good hand speed and decent stamina. So he may well surprise AJ, I suspect this may be too much/too soon. I hope he makes a good account of himself - and at the end of the day he has earned his $12M - so well done that man!

 

And......while AJ is a fantastic athlete - with great power - he does plod a little and tends to come in straight - which works if he lands, which he has mostly done - however his stamina (as it is for all big boxers) is not as great and as Parker's camp have noted, AJ has been dropped a couple of times.

 

Anyway.....

 

My money is on AJ (unfortunately) - but Parker could surprise as long as he can keep moving (and defending better than he has recently) and force the fight to the later rounds he may still have a shot. 

 

 



tdgeek

28666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1938862 15-Jan-2018 08:48
Send private message quote this post

driller2000:

 

Stoked Parker has secured this fight.

 

I have watched most of his professional fights and it has been good to see his progression - but he is still learning - and does have gaps in his arsenal eg. patchy defence (i.e he drops his hands A LOT) and questionable knockout power against top grade fighters. But he has good hand speed and decent stamina. So he may well surprise AJ, I suspect this may be too much/too soon. I hope he makes a good account of himself - and at the end of the day he has earned his $12M - so well done that man!

 

And......while AJ is a fantastic athlete - with great power - he does plod a little and tends to come in straight - which works if he lands, which he has mostly done - however his stamina (as it is for all big boxers) is not as great and as Parker's camp have noted, AJ has been dropped a couple of times.

 

Anyway.....

 

My money is on AJ (unfortunately) - but Parker could surprise as long as he can keep moving (and defending better than he has recently) and force the fight to the later rounds he may still have a shot. 

 

 

 

 

He has been dropped 6 times. That may include sparring, unsure on that. AJ beat Takam poorly, in AJ's prime, recently. Parker beat Takam also poorly. But in the past, on his way through the grades so to speak

 

He know what AJ will do. He cant train to fix his glass chin, he can improve defence, at the expense of attack. He can lose some of his excess muscelboundness, he can work on stamina. No one knows what parker will be like. AJ doesn't know, watching past videos is meaningless, as Barry will fix his weak attack, technique, and tactics, so thats a huge advantage. A recent fight he was woeful, walked forward then ran at him with wild swinging arms lol, painful to watch. But I would expect Parker to have grown up a lot between then and now. AJ is under pressure not to lose his belts. Parker less so, as he is still early in his pro career, he can lose, then learn from that and get back to being a contender, his career wont be harmed unduly.

 

Pity its not an Olympic Gold medal fight, then it would be real but you never know what 3 year plan is behind closed doors in pro boxing

driller2000
932 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1939072 15-Jan-2018 14:16
Send private message quote this post

Yep pretty excited about this fight and I really hope JP takes the win - both for him but also to address the overblown hype around AJ :p  

 

I actually rated JP a better chance a couple of years back as I watched both him and AJ's respective fights and career path. And I was stoked he got the wins against Takam and Ruiz - who are both solid fighters.

 

But his inability to deal to Cojanu and Fury convincingly knocked my confidence in him - particularly re his power, which up until then had been OK - but was not sufficient to knock these guys out.

 

And he was STILL dropping his left hand after each combo - opening him up for big right. But as you say hopefully he and Barry have improved this come March.

 

Anyway......stoked that JP has secured this fight and I hope he proves me wrong and I will definitely be cheering for him.

 

 

tdgeek

28666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1939457 16-Jan-2018 07:17
Send private message quote this post

driller2000:

 

Yep pretty excited about this fight and I really hope JP takes the win - both for him but also to address the overblown hype around AJ :p  

 

I actually rated JP a better chance a couple of years back as I watched both him and AJ's respective fights and career path. And I was stoked he got the wins against Takam and Ruiz - who are both solid fighters.

 

But his inability to deal to Cojanu and Fury convincingly knocked my confidence in him - particularly re his power, which up until then had been OK - but was not sufficient to knock these guys out.

 

And he was STILL dropping his left hand after each combo - opening him up for big right. But as you say hopefully he and Barry have improved this come March.

 

Anyway......stoked that JP has secured this fight and I hope he proves me wrong and I will definitely be cheering for him.

 

 

 

 

I agree. However, AJ was poor against Takam too, and recently, and in his prime. You would have to think that Barry listed what has to change, and they are onto that. Earlier, AJ will just beat him, now, AJ hasnt looked great, Parker also, but has more room to improve, so that gap is a lot narrower IMO.

tdgeek

28666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1941265 17-Jan-2018 08:10
Send private message quote this post

Saw a bit of the interview, was quite funny. Parkers words were good. Joshua said he brings something extra, intelligence. As if Parker is a dummy. Then Joshua went on and on to explain his being dropped to the canvas a few times. I think AJ needs to review the mental strength he also said he will bring, as that isnt working yet

tdgeek

28666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2429621 1-Mar-2020 14:57
Send private message quote this post

Nice enough win by Parker. Rarely see him using his boxing skills, he did that tonight. Used all his skills, got a knockdown and a knockout in R5.

 

The other guy apparently has a great chin.Winters won R4 as half that round was clutch and punch which he does well.

 

Parker still in the mix. A points win here would have ended his career, so he is still in it. He needs to keep busy and get better. 

tdgeek

28666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175250 24-Dec-2023 18:56
Send private message quote this post

Great fight by Parker today. Totally dominant. He is back in the frame.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Lenovo






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 