Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSportsAmerica's Cup 2021 Defense
TeaLeaf

4636 posts

Uber Geek


#261975 27-Dec-2019 13:21
Send private message

Didn't see a specific thread to it so I think time we start getting excited.

Well done Prada with whoever was used to design the site, everything in obvious places and quality videoagraphy. Showcases our beautiful Country (Auckland) nicely too. Some of these pages are worth viewing just for the aesthetics and content.

My question was the race areas used but found it. I should see some from my home but the one tucked around Rangitoto will need to be in my boat to watch.

Cant wait for the international visitors to start piling into the village.

One of my memories of our 1st defense was how MANY people from all over the world were there. That and how good real (not Lion brewed) Heineken tastes on keg haha.

https://www.americascup.com/en/events

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 26
tdgeek
26459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2381754 27-Dec-2019 14:14
Send private message

Its over a year away?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
old3eyes
8854 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2381769 27-Dec-2019 14:44
Send private message

tdgeek:

 

Its over a year away?

 

 

Yep..

 

 




Regards,

Old3eyes

vexxxboy
3861 posts

Uber Geek


  #2381770 27-Dec-2019 14:47
Send private message

sorry but yawn, never has so much money been spent on a event that no one really cares about but NZ




Common sense is not as common as you think.



old3eyes
8854 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2381771 27-Dec-2019 14:49
Send private message

vexxxboy:

 

sorry but yawn, never has so much money been spent on a event that no one really cares about but NZ

 

 

Sorry but I'm interested in it.  Great to see sailing technology move on to better ways of doing things. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

tdgeek
26459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2381772 27-Dec-2019 15:00
Send private message

I like it, but not much to talk about for a year

vexxxboy
3861 posts

Uber Geek


  #2381773 27-Dec-2019 15:01
Send private message

old3eyes:

 

vexxxboy:

 

sorry but yawn, never has so much money been spent on a event that no one really cares about but NZ

 

 

Sorry but I'm interested in it.  Great to see sailing technology move on to better ways of doing things. 

 

 

im interested in the technology and design of the boats but as  sporting event it's way overrated




Common sense is not as common as you think.

tdgeek
26459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2381775 27-Dec-2019 15:06
Send private message

vexxxboy:

 

old3eyes:

 

vexxxboy:

 

sorry but yawn, never has so much money been spent on a event that no one really cares about but NZ

 

 

Sorry but I'm interested in it.  Great to see sailing technology move on to better ways of doing things. 

 

 

im interested in the technology and design of the boats but as  sporting event it's way overrated

 

 

It can be very exciting. Speed, tactics, counter attacks. But you can also get a situ where its all top secret, and like F1 when its all starts with new tech, and one side has done slightly better, they have a permanent advantage so it can get very one sided



Gordy7
1533 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2381780 27-Dec-2019 15:09
Send private message

There are several AC75 events during 2020 leading up to the America's Cup in 2021.

 

I like the ingenuity, engineering and design and team learning applied to what is a very old sport - maybe very commercial now :-)

 

It is an international challenge that puts NZ up with the best.

 

Good stuff to watch on TV.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Technofreak
5542 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2381853 27-Dec-2019 16:11
Send private message

Is it Defence or Defense. Thought we used English (Queens English) rather than the US English here in New Zealand.

 

This little ditty incorrectly attributed to John Cleese summed things up quite well.

 

https://starrgazr.wordpress.com/2008/02/15/john-cleeses-letter-to-america/

 

Sorry for the thread drift, but we do have twelve months to get back on topic. 😊




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

SATTV
1345 posts

Uber Geek


  #2381863 27-Dec-2019 16:27
Send private message

Have seen pictures shot by a fishing boat at 29 knots and ETNZ pulling away with ease amazes me, I can not wait for the regatta.

 

I have heard they can do over 50 knots which is amazing and flipping dangerous. 

 

The chase boats have 4 x 300 HP outboard to (try and ) keep up, I believe they will have chase helicopters and rescue drones in case someone falls in the water. 

 

A day like today with a nice breeze will be perfect.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

wellygary
6691 posts

Uber Geek


  #2381873 27-Dec-2019 16:45
Send private message

One big positive is that for once and for all it will destroy the school physics questions of

 

"Can a boat sail faster than the wind" :)

Gordy7
1533 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2381914 27-Dec-2019 17:55
Send private message

Technofreak:

 

Is it Defence or Defense. 😊

 

 

Defense of course because it is the "America"s cup...  😊

 

However, (as I have seen mentioned somewhere) there is really only "Queens English"... any other version contains mistakes...

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

TeaLeaf

4636 posts

Uber Geek


  #2382031 27-Dec-2019 23:23
Send private message

SATTV:

 

I have heard they can do over 50 knots which is amazing and flipping dangerous. 

 

The chase boats have 4 x 300 HP outboard to (try and ) keep up, I believe they will have chase helicopters and rescue drones in case someone falls in the water. 

 

 

That is some serious speed, Im interested in the safety aspect. Essentially they are hydro foiling from what I can understand? One thing is for sure there wont be a lack of wind like in the USA.

I use to have a lightweight Aussie Seawind Catamaran in NSW that would move in 5 knots wind, most lifestyle Cats would be waiting for 10-15 knots, hence the majority of luxury Cats are motor sailers. It still had all the lovely indoor outdoor saloons but used a lot of lightweight material. I thought that was a fast Cat haha.

Yes there are races in 2020 leading up to it.

Aside from that Im expecting a big build up to the main show throughout the sailing community and the people wanting to celebrate it. Its doing NZ tourism a MASSIVE GDP favour, given we can no longer imply 100% Pure as in clean and green lies, we  can use all the GDP we can get. Especially with 150% personal debt to GDP, gaining more momentum for the bloomberg prediction as 2nd country most over inflated/unaffordable, which Auckland has already experienced with 10% mini correction and 3 years plateau, it will be the little cities that are insanely over priced per capita and still rising at insane rates (Welli doubled median in 3 years) while job markets are are close to inflation increase rates, these cities will likely be the first to feel major correction imo. Anyhoo. So any major tourism into NZ now, or in 1 years time is relevant right now.

tdgeek
26459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623109 17-Dec-2020 08:46
Send private message

It kicks off today, can't wait. By all accounts NZ is fast, but lost in a practice race due to the other team picking the wind shift better.

 

4 races from 3pm to 6pm, NZ first and last race, TV1, TV1 OD, and free streams on Youtube, Facebook and americascup.com  the latters including I assume TV1 OD, will play the racing to conclusion if it runs over time

 

Anyone sandbagging? Highly likely

mentalinc
2463 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2623116 17-Dec-2020 09:19
Send private message

What time does the first race start?

 

Not sure I've found the actual start times of the 4 races...

 

 

 

Race 1 – Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa PRADA Pirelli

 

Race 2 – New York Yacht Club American Magic vs INEOS TEAM UK

 

Race 3 - NEOS TEAM UK vs Luna Rossa PRADA Pirelli

 

Race 4 - New York Yacht Club American Magic vs Emirates Team New Zealand




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 26
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 