SATTV: I have heard they can do over 50 knots which is amazing and flipping dangerous. The chase boats have 4 x 300 HP outboard to (try and ) keep up, I believe they will have chase helicopters and rescue drones in case someone falls in the water.

That is some serious speed, Im interested in the safety aspect. Essentially they are hydro foiling from what I can understand? One thing is for sure there wont be a lack of wind like in the USA.



I use to have a lightweight Aussie Seawind Catamaran in NSW that would move in 5 knots wind, most lifestyle Cats would be waiting for 10-15 knots, hence the majority of luxury Cats are motor sailers. It still had all the lovely indoor outdoor saloons but used a lot of lightweight material. I thought that was a fast Cat haha.



Yes there are races in 2020 leading up to it.



Aside from that Im expecting a big build up to the main show throughout the sailing community and the people wanting to celebrate it. Its doing NZ tourism a MASSIVE GDP favour, given we can no longer imply 100% Pure as in clean and green lies, we can use all the GDP we can get. Especially with 150% personal debt to GDP, gaining more momentum for the bloomberg prediction as 2nd country most over inflated/unaffordable, which Auckland has already experienced with 10% mini correction and 3 years plateau, it will be the little cities that are insanely over priced per capita and still rising at insane rates (Welli doubled median in 3 years) while job markets are are close to inflation increase rates, these cities will likely be the first to feel major correction imo. Anyhoo. So any major tourism into NZ now, or in 1 years time is relevant right now.