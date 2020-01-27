Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSportsAny Paddleboard owners?
esawers

473 posts

Ultimate Geek


#265549 27-Jan-2020 12:39
Send private message

Looking for a Paddle board recommendation

 

- inflatable

 

- Long enough for an adult and a child (or two) and wide enough to be stable

 

- mostly flat water like Kaiteriteri beach, or an estuary

 

- Budget under $700 if possible

 

 

 

I'm looking at boards on sale, but some of the reviews mention the included pumps not being good

 

Can anyone recommend a Paddle board package they own or have used? 

 

 

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/GHS8320TAUE/title/10-8-inflatable-sup-package?gclid=CjwKCAiAjrXxBRAPEiwAiM3DQkwZiNx3diUBlpyAoZ2c-h1jXxX0ZZsuk1dEv50LsgSGKrs6SyLygxoCKS4QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

https://www.burnsco.co.nz/shop/watersports/paddle-boards/inflatable-paddle-boards/aqua-marina-inflatable-paddle-board-beast

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/T7S83N9K2Y3/title/torpedo7-kona-ii-340-inflatable-sup-package---yellow-grey <-- out of price range at the moment but i have found one second hand 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
scuwp
3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2407496 27-Jan-2020 13:06
Send private message

Purchased a Molokai brand board last summer from coastlines.co.nz.  I think it's a 10.8.  Entry level kit came with everything and a decent bag to store it in.  No issues with the pump which works well, it is however a fairly decent workout.  If we were using it more regularly I would probably invest in an electric pump, but the hand one works well for occasional use.   We paid around $600 on special.  Our has triple fins (which I was advised adds stability).  The people at Coastlines were great, very helpful.

 

I am a fairly solid fella...might fit a child or 2 on there if not going to far but otherwise is a single person only if your seriously paddling anywhere.  




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2407866 27-Jan-2020 23:48
Send private message

We've got a Shark brand 11'8" iSUP - probably larger than you'd need, it'll support two adults my size - I think it's 180 litre.

 

One of the reasons people might grizzle about the pumps is it's a hell of a job to inflate them to recommended ~18PSI.  I weigh about 75kg - once I get the gauge up to about 15psi, I've got to put all my weight into it - I dunno what volume of air per stroke, but say it was a litre and the SUP is 150 litres, that's pumping 300 times to get 15psi - and you still have to keep going, and it gets harder and harder.

 

Just a warning about leaving them inflated, I saw photos taken by a friend of a Red brand (premium quality) iSUP that was left in the sun.  It apparently made a little pop sound as one of the drop threads snapped, then in a few seconds, zillions of other drop threads let rip, and it took on the shape of a barrel.

lNomNoml
1680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2407869 28-Jan-2020 00:09
Send private message

Bought this one when it was on special for $500: https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/A2S8320AAAC010/title/isup-nova-10--package

 

Yours I take it will be more or less the same, so far so good with ours.



Batman
Mad Scientist
28023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2407927 28-Jan-2020 09:51
Send private message

i have a torpedo7 branded SUP, i think it's the pink 999 one, we bought it for 599. so not exactly high end.

 

it's amazing, very good, no complaints.

 

it's very stable and most importantly it tracks straight.

 

the pump - well what do you expect! it is hard work pumping it up, but it works without a hitch. you cannot inflate a boat by pressing a button on an app, it doesn't work like that.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman
Mad Scientist
28023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2407930 28-Jan-2020 09:56
Send private message

esawers:

 

Looking for a Paddle board recommendation

 

- inflatable

 

- Long enough for an adult and a child (or two) and wide enough to be stable

 

- mostly flat water like Kaiteriteri beach, or an estuary

 

- Budget under $700 if possible

 

 

 

I'm looking at boards on sale, but some of the reviews mention the included pumps not being good

 

Can anyone recommend a Paddle board package they own or have used? 

 

 

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/GHS8320TAUE/title/10-8-inflatable-sup-package?gclid=CjwKCAiAjrXxBRAPEiwAiM3DQkwZiNx3diUBlpyAoZ2c-h1jXxX0ZZsuk1dEv50LsgSGKrs6SyLygxoCKS4QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

https://www.burnsco.co.nz/shop/watersports/paddle-boards/inflatable-paddle-boards/aqua-marina-inflatable-paddle-board-beast

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/T7S83N9K2Y3/title/torpedo7-kona-ii-340-inflatable-sup-package---yellow-grey <-- out of price range at the moment but i have found one second hand 

 

 

 

 

i'd get the torpedo7 branded one 699 down from 1099 ...




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

esawers

473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2407939 28-Jan-2020 10:12
Send private message

Great thanks for all of the feedback. 

 

 

 

I was leaning toward the Yellow T7 branded one. Any big risks buying one secondhand? 

 

 

 

Edit: Just saw the $699 one it looks good too 

steve2222
454 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2408376 28-Jan-2020 20:19
Send private message

Z-Ray are good.

 

 

 

Open Warehouse sell them (https://openwarehouse.co.nz/product-category/sports-and-outdoors/water-sports/) although I see they are out of stock currently.

 

 

 

1-day often have the Z-Rays as well.

 

 

 

Bought mine 2 years ago from OW and price has now dropped about $100.

 

 

 

I got the 10' 6" one.

 

 

 

Make sure you get an iSUP that is 6" thick and not 4".

 

 

 

Agree with comments that it is a serious workout to inflate these things but I wanted inflatable for portability. Most of the time I leave it inflated and just carry to our local beach. But I am thinking about buying an electric pump. Most packages come with a hand pump that only inflates on the downward movement. But you can buy hand pumps that inflate in both directions saving some effort.



scuwp
3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2409429 29-Jan-2020 07:00
Send private message

Our pump has 2 modes,I assume they all do.  Has a high volume mode for the first part to get the basic shape filled, then a low volume mode to complete the final part to get it up to the correct pressure. 

 

On the Z Ray brands I haven't used one but reviews indicated they were not terribly stable.  6" all the way, seen some of the cheap 4" ones being used and they damn near fold in the middle.  I don't think you will go wrong with the ones you have shortlisted.  




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2409455 29-Jan-2020 08:24
Send private message

scuwp:

 

Our pump has 2 modes,I assume they all do.  Has a high volume mode for the first part to get the basic shape filled, then a low volume mode to complete the final part to get it up to the correct pressure. 

 

 

Is that as described by steve2222 above, where you can shift a lever so it'll either pump out on the upstroke as well as down? Not all of the pumps have that feature.  Ours does, I'm not sure if it's a "must have" - by the time you're starting to build up some pressure in the SUP, then the upstroke gets too hard - it's like lifting weight bent over - it's a blimmin' back killer.

 

This looks like it's an improvement over standard pumps: https://www.assault.co.nz/shop/product/289982/RED-PADDLE-Titan-Pump/

 

We use iSUP with our boat - as well as being a toy, it's useful to get to/from shore rather than using a dinghy.  I also throw in an 18v blower - it's adequate airflow to pump up an inflatable dinghy in a few seconds - but that needs almost no pressure.  I've used it to blow up the SUP - should probably say "fill it with air" which saves a little time and makes the two-way feature in the supplied pump redundant. 

 

Is there a 12v plug-in compressor that'll deliver enough air volume and pressure for a SUP - but not take forever and risk flattening your battery?

steve2222
454 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2409743 29-Jan-2020 15:46
Send private message

Fred99:

 

scuwp:

 

Our pump has 2 modes,I assume they all do.  Has a high volume mode for the first part to get the basic shape filled, then a low volume mode to complete the final part to get it up to the correct pressure. 

 

 

...............................

 

Is there a 12v plug-in compressor that'll deliver enough air volume and pressure for a SUP - but not take forever and risk flattening your battery?

 

 

Open Warehouse and Wave Passion both have 12v air pumps for sale that claim to reach the required PSI for iSUP's.

 

https://openwarehouse.co.nz/product/z-ray-12v-high-pressure-sup-pump/

 

 

 

https://www.wavepassion.co.nz/inflatable-sup-electric-pump.html

 

 

 

I was thinking of taking my iSUP into Wave Passion and get them to demonstrate the pump by inflating my iSUP before I buy the pump.

mattyb
234 posts

Master Geek


  #2809804 9-Nov-2021 11:25
Send private message



Open Warehouse and Wave Passion both have 12v air pumps for sale that claim to reach the required PSI for iSUP's.


https://openwarehouse.co.nz/product/z-ray-12v-high-pressure-sup-pump/


 


https://www.wavepassion.co.nz/inflatable-sup-electric-pump.html


 


I was thinking of taking my iSUP into Wave Passion and get them to demonstrate the pump by inflating my iSUP before I buy the pump.



Resurrecting an old thread as I'm looking at getting an electric pump for our Alpha brand inflatable SUP (bought from Torpedo7).

@steve2222 how did you get on with sourcing a pump? Does it work ok?

Any other recommendations on pumps out there?

Many thanks in advance.

sidefx
3611 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2809815 9-Nov-2021 11:59
Send private message

Surfboard warehouse might be worth a look too - got a couple of AQSS surfboards from them and perfectly happy with them and the price was definitely right. I don't SUP so not sure on the quality of the ones they offer but I'm sure you can look up reviews:

 

 

 

https://thesurfboardwarehouse.co.nz/collections/sale-1?pf_pt_product_type=STAND+UP+PADDLEBOARDS 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

steve2222
454 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2809819 9-Nov-2021 12:07
Send private message

mattyb:

 

 

Open Warehouse and Wave Passion both have 12v air pumps for sale that claim to reach the required PSI for iSUP's.

 

 

 

https://openwarehouse.co.nz/product/z-ray-12v-high-pressure-sup-pump/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wavepassion.co.nz/inflatable-sup-electric-pump.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I was thinking of taking my iSUP into Wave Passion and get them to demonstrate the pump by inflating my iSUP before I buy the pump.

 



Resurrecting an old thread as I'm looking at getting an electric pump for our Alpha brand inflatable SUP (bought from Torpedo7).

@steve2222 how did you get on with sourcing a pump? Does it work ok?

Any other recommendations on pumps out there?

Many thanks in advance.

 

Yes I bought the Wave Passion one last time we were in lockdown. It works well on my Z-Ray - don't quote me but I think most inflatables have the same inlet fitting so I would think it should fit yours.

 

 

 

It is fairly noisey especially when it is getting to the final couple of PSI needed.

 

 

 

Probably takes still about 10 to 15 min to fully infalte. It is a logrithmic type scale ie it gets to 10 PSI (say) in no time at all, it's the last few PSI that takes all the time!

kobiak
1584 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2809870 9-Nov-2021 13:54
Send private message

who ever got one. do you use it regularly? whereabouts in AKL is best stop for beginner? 

 

thinking of getting one.

 

is that a great deal? https://www.hyperride.co.nz/product/174546/zray-e11-11-isup-package




helping others at evgenyk.nz

mattyb
234 posts

Master Geek


  #2809879 9-Nov-2021 14:15
Send private message

 

Yes I bought the Wave Passion one last time we were in lockdown. It works well on my Z-Ray - don't quote me but I think most inflatables have the same inlet fitting so I would think it should fit yours.

 

 

 

It is fairly noisey especially when it is getting to the final couple of PSI needed.

 

 

 

Probably takes still about 10 to 15 min to fully infalte. It is a logrithmic type scale ie it gets to 10 PSI (say) in no time at all, it's the last few PSI that takes all the time!

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the quick response. 10-15mins seems like quite a long time, but I guess it's easier than doing all the work manually. What pressure does your board need pumping up to? I think ours is 16psi.

 

Do you know anyone else who has a pump? Keen to hear other opinions/thoughts as well.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 