scuwp: Our pump has 2 modes,I assume they all do. Has a high volume mode for the first part to get the basic shape filled, then a low volume mode to complete the final part to get it up to the correct pressure.

Is that as described by steve2222 above, where you can shift a lever so it'll either pump out on the upstroke as well as down? Not all of the pumps have that feature. Ours does, I'm not sure if it's a "must have" - by the time you're starting to build up some pressure in the SUP, then the upstroke gets too hard - it's like lifting weight bent over - it's a blimmin' back killer.

This looks like it's an improvement over standard pumps: https://www.assault.co.nz/shop/product/289982/RED-PADDLE-Titan-Pump/

We use iSUP with our boat - as well as being a toy, it's useful to get to/from shore rather than using a dinghy. I also throw in an 18v blower - it's adequate airflow to pump up an inflatable dinghy in a few seconds - but that needs almost no pressure. I've used it to blow up the SUP - should probably say "fill it with air" which saves a little time and makes the two-way feature in the supplied pump redundant.

Is there a 12v plug-in compressor that'll deliver enough air volume and pressure for a SUP - but not take forever and risk flattening your battery?