Dial111: Yeah I'm a big MMA fan. The injury to Weidman was bad holy heck that was badn I missed the Smith Crute fight but caught the replay on it.



Shevchenko looked dominant as usual, Rose with the head kick I did not see coming, I was buckled in for a banger and Usman I always knew he was gonna beat street Jesus but that KO was on point and had Masvidal skip time.



Next week Dominic Reyes is back. I thought he went really close with Bones but Jan kinda undid all his hard work.



Exciting few months coming up.

Like you've touched on throughout your post, the entire maincard was a talking point.

- Jimmy Chute. Didn't know him before this card, now am highly intrigued.

- Uriah Hall. again, now what? What would've happened if that injury didn't occur? It's uncanny how similar it was to the Silva injury.

- Shevchenko. domination. Picks out her opponents strengths and dominates them with it.

- Rose. quiet unassuming person that dominates when it comes to fighting. hard not to like her.

- Usman. not much to say. bloke keeps dominating. last time you saw Jorge like that? never...

I don't know much about this Jiří Procházka bloke, but no doubt I'll be watching...