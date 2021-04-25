Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MMA - UFC
#284485 25-Apr-2021 17:14
Hoping there are other mma fans out here. 

UFC 261

 

This card was unreal. Injuries and knockouts. Too many talking points. 

 

Nigeria taking over still. 

 

 

  #2697868 25-Apr-2021 17:48
Yeah I'm a big MMA fan. The injury to Weidman was bad holy heck that was badn I missed the Smith Crute fight but caught the replay on it.

Shevchenko looked dominant as usual, Rose with the head kick I did not see coming, I was buckled in for a banger and Usman I always knew he was gonna beat street Jesus but that KO was on point and had Masvidal skip time.

Next week Dominic Reyes is back. I thought he went really close with Bones but Jan kinda undid all his hard work.

Exciting few months coming up.

  #2697872 25-Apr-2021 18:33
Dial111: Yeah I'm a big MMA fan. The injury to Weidman was bad holy heck that was badn I missed the Smith Crute fight but caught the replay on it.

Shevchenko looked dominant as usual, Rose with the head kick I did not see coming, I was buckled in for a banger and Usman I always knew he was gonna beat street Jesus but that KO was on point and had Masvidal skip time.

Next week Dominic Reyes is back. I thought he went really close with Bones but Jan kinda undid all his hard work.

Exciting few months coming up.


 

Like you've touched on throughout your post, the entire maincard was a talking point.

 

- Jimmy Chute. Didn't know him before this card, now am highly intrigued.

 

- Uriah Hall. again, now what? What would've happened if that injury didn't occur? It's uncanny how similar it was to the Silva injury.

 

- Shevchenko. domination. Picks out her opponents strengths and dominates them with it.   

 

- Rose. quiet unassuming person that dominates when it comes to fighting. hard not to like her. 

 

- Usman. not much to say. bloke keeps dominating. last time you saw Jorge like that? never...

 

 

 

 

 

I don't know much about this Jiří Procházka bloke, but no doubt I'll be watching...

 

 

  #2697875 25-Apr-2021 19:13
Jimmy is a beast! He'll be back no doubt. He's got some good fights under him, don't sleep on Jimmy.

Oh man I ducked out after that leg snap, I think that's it for Weidman.

Yeah who does Shevchenko fight next, Nunes for the trilogy?

I can't see Weili getting an immediate rematch even though I think it goes differently. She's so good but Rose is unpredictable as we saw today.

Usman and Colby 2 is gonna be good! Colby will bring all the theatrics again and hopefully gets his jaw wired shut again haha

Izzy and Vettori 2 I see izzy coasting to the dub, Marvin will shoot for the takedown all night long I see izzy prepared for this.

I'm still waiting to see Khamzat Chimiev fight someone, and I can't wait for the Oliveira and Chandler fight, dream scenario Chandler wins and Khabib comes out of retirement and destroys Chandler lol

