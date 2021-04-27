Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Name the world's biggest skateboard
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15596 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#284524 27-Apr-2021 19:09
Apparently this is a New Zealand Olympics promotion of some kind. My contribution: Skatey McSkate Board!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2698988 27-Apr-2021 21:20
Skatey McSkate face




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Wakrak
976 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2699019 27-Apr-2021 23:25
Big Deck Daryl

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6377 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2699033 28-Apr-2021 04:50
Ollie McFlipster




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2699054 28-Apr-2021 08:43
Pretty Fly (for a Māori guy)

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

Handsomedan
4836 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2699055 28-Apr-2021 08:45
Phwoar! 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6377 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2699126 28-Apr-2021 10:24
Skate Winsflip




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

frankv
5110 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2699140 28-Apr-2021 10:48
Skaotearoa

 

Skate roa

 

papa retireti te nui rawa

 

 



Inphinity
2704 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2699151 28-Apr-2021 11:29
Tony.

