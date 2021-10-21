openmedia: I don't watch a lot of sports, but I'd be more interested in their offering if there was an EPG for the live events they've got coming up. Is there an EPG anywhere?

I found it easy to see what is upcoming through the TV app (Samsung). The Sky EPG is needed because of fixed narrow-cast transmission where there is scheduled programming over fixed 'channels'. Spark Sport is more akin to streaming - so oriented to per-event content than per-channel scheduled content. That said there is no equivalent to the Sky i button while watching an event. This means no summary of the teams and venue.

I agree that Spark Sport is questionable value, however unlike Sky you can quite easily subscribe and unsubscribe and I do that - subscribe when cricket is on and cancel if the upcoming content does not include enough cricket to justify another month.