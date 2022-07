openmedia:

OldGeek: I agree that Spark Sport is questionable value, however unlike Sky you can quite easily subscribe and unsubscribe and I do that - subscribe when cricket is on and cancel if the upcoming content does not include enough cricket to justify another month.

Don't be surprised if that changes with the way rights are purchased Spark Sport wont be able to afford for people to “hop on and hop off” the platform

Yep same. But Sky Sport Now has the monthly subscription too.....?Also I use the Sky schedule instead of the channel view or "view full guide" which has the current time line and whats is upcoming. I will say though Spark tends to say exactly what is coming up vs Espn channel on sky which just says "monday football/basketball", of course I know what games those are. But it would be nice if Spark Sport had a timeline "guide" not just "whats coming up", but then it doesnt have traditional style TV channels so it would be very sparse, where sky just puts all recent live content on repeat with some other non live content.Value wise I dont think either are very good compared to Kayo, which is Aus Fox version of our Sky "Sport now" but is only $25pmonth like Spark.In saying all of that, now it seems a lot of content is divided between sky and spark so you effectively need both imo. Sky is covering the upcoming ODI games in Aus for the BC's. But Sky doesnt have all the EPL which annoys me (along with its $40 per month price tag).And I wish one of them had non ESPN NFL and NBA, its annoys me endless watching ESPN adds every 5 minutes with the nature of American sports being VERY stop start, ESPN has the same ad every break. I thought there was an NBA and NFL channel now?But then Spark doesnt have the NRL, so I need both overlapping to cover all of the cricket, NRL and American sports. Feels like Spark have done half the job and left it there.Either way it all seems a big mess in NZ sports now.

You think they will end monthly subscriptions? Personally I think if they do that they will be carrying a massive loss, which would be great, if Spark Sport Now had everything Id be happy with $40pm, or pay an annual feed. But then with the nature of streaming content I personally dont think either will end monthly subscriptions...... Kayo is doing fine in Aus, NZ is smaller of course.