I don't watch a lot of sports, but I'd be more interested in their offering if there was an EPG for the live events they've got coming up.
Is there an EPG anywhere?
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
+1 to this.
I find it really difficult to find out what's coming up - there doesn't seem to be a guide anywhere.
Seems like it's something that should be simple but isn't!
Yep I agree. Spark sport hasnt changed since its inception, it was pretty expensive when it started and it hasnt gotten any better value. FOr the same price in Aus, Kayo sports is amazingly value.
No guides is a no brainer.
openmedia:
I found it easy to see what is upcoming through the TV app (Samsung). The Sky EPG is needed because of fixed narrow-cast transmission where there is scheduled programming over fixed 'channels'. Spark Sport is more akin to streaming - so oriented to per-event content than per-channel scheduled content. That said there is no equivalent to the Sky i button while watching an event. This means no summary of the teams and venue.
I agree that Spark Sport is questionable value, however unlike Sky you can quite easily subscribe and unsubscribe and I do that - subscribe when cricket is on and cancel if the upcoming content does not include enough cricket to justify another month.
--
OldGeek.
OldGeek:openmedia:
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
OldGeek:
I agree that Spark Sport is questionable value, however unlike Sky you can quite easily subscribe and unsubscribe and I do that - subscribe when cricket is on and cancel if the upcoming content does not include enough cricket to justify another month.
nztim:
Don't be surprised if that changes with the way rights are purchased Spark Sport wont be able to afford for people to “hop on and hop off” the platform
You think they will end monthly subscriptions? Personally I think if they do that they will be carrying a massive loss, which would be great, if Spark Sport Now had everything Id be happy with $40pm, or pay an annual feed. But then with the nature of streaming content I personally dont think either will end monthly subscriptions...... Kayo is doing fine in Aus, NZ is smaller of course.