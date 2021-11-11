Hey guys, not sure this is the place to ask but I am thinking of buying a full suspension e-bike for mostly downhill riding but that extra oomf to get back up! Extend my days on the hills is main reason. I have a Trek Slash 8 29er currently and love it. Mostly ride woodhill and rotorua.

Was looking at a 2021 Scott Ransom eRide 910, Trek Rail 9.8 or 9, or a Merida E-One Sixty 10k or 8k.

Without being able to test them and given the costs I thought I would research research research and wanted to hear any recomendations?

Cheers

Al