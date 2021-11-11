Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
alanimal

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#290438 11-Nov-2021 17:54
Hey guys, not sure this is the place to ask but I am thinking of buying a full suspension e-bike for mostly downhill riding but that extra oomf to get back up! Extend my days on the hills is main reason. I have a Trek Slash 8 29er currently and love it. Mostly ride woodhill and rotorua.

 

Was looking at a 2021 Scott Ransom eRide 910, Trek Rail 9.8 or 9, or a Merida E-One Sixty 10k or 8k. 

 

Without being able to test them and given the costs I thought I would research research research and wanted to hear any recomendations?

 

Cheers

 

Al

Batman
Mad Scientist
28023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2811212 11-Nov-2021 18:04
they are so expensive that they are a niche product. Check out YouTube.




Affiliate link

gzt

gzt
13728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2811215 11-Nov-2021 18:21
The first generation of engineered full suspension pedal mountain bikes were in that price range.

Even at that price for the first generation of electric MTB its still a cheaper hobby than petrol dirt bikes.

Batman
Mad Scientist
28023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2811226 11-Nov-2021 19:29
the thing about downhill biking is that if you get a bad enduro bike your downhill biking experience will be terrible.

 

if your ebike is built poorly for downhill your experience won't be good.

 

I have an enduro bike but I don't have an ebike for downhill.

 

someone might have one here but the best way to find out which is good - there are numerous reviewers on YouTube who reviews this exact type of biking.




chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2811228 11-Nov-2021 19:35
I think the worst thing to do would be ask MTBer's opinions. Its a more snobby sport than golf these days!

 

However, dad (who's been road cycling and MTBing for 20 years+) has just got a Trek something-or-other full sus e-bike and loves it. Uses it more for enduro though to be fair. Was around 8k-ish?

Batman
Mad Scientist
28023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2811248 11-Nov-2021 20:19
I wouldn't include Trek and Merida riders in the snob category but yeah, Spec and Santa Cruz riders tho' ...

 

I have only ever owned Trek, Giant and Merida bikes ...

 

sorry that's still not helping OP. but I don't want to make up lies and stories though ... hopefully he'll find one enduro ebike rider here but I only have an e-car. the reason I bought the e-car was it was half the price of an enduro e-bike!




Batman
Mad Scientist
28023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2811249 11-Nov-2021 20:20
Batman
Mad Scientist
28023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2811251 11-Nov-2021 20:33
alanimal:

 

Hey guys, not sure this is the place to ask but I am thinking of buying a full suspension e-bike for mostly downhill riding but that extra oomf to get back up! Extend my days on the hills is main reason. I have a Trek Slash 8 29er currently and love it. Mostly ride woodhill and rotorua.

 

Was looking at a 2021 Scott Ransom eRide 910, Trek Rail 9.8 or 9, or a Merida E-One Sixty 10k or 8k. 

 

Without being able to test them and given the costs I thought I would research research research and wanted to hear any recomendations?

 

Cheers

 

Al

 

 

looking at the 3 options you gave

 

Scott - steep seat tube. easy to pedal compared to the other 2 which have slack seat tubes. I like Shimano brakes as I find sram brakes harder to engage.

 

 

 

Trek - it still has its trick rear triangle with at least 2 more linkages that anybody else. these are wear points which will weaken the rear triangle and cause increased servicing need. I didn't find their trick rear triangle to be any more sensitive toward small and large bumps but I'm not a racer. The seat tube is slaaaack.

 

 

 

Merida - has Shimano motor vs the other 2 has Bosch!

 

 

 

If it were me I'd take the one with steep seat tube ... you just cannot pedal properly with slack seat tubes! lol .... but there are a few more things to think about with e-bikes

 

- how heavy

 

- battery life

 

- responsiveness of torque assist (too much = lack control vs too little = annoying)

 

- easy to charge/change battery/proprietory cables/ other things I didn't know I didn't know




elpenguino
2518 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2811293 11-Nov-2021 22:50
I would see if you can hire one (or two) in your area and try them out for an afternoon.

 

Nothing beats getting some seat time.




JPNZ
912 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850681 14-Jan-2022 12:38
I have an Carbon Enduro bike and Carbon HT, looking at selling both and buying a FS ebike. Trek Rail is where I would be leaning out of the options you listed.

 

I'm aiming for a 2022 Trek Rail 9.8 XT




billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2850795 14-Jan-2022 14:12
Specialized Turbo Levo. Someone I know bought one and they are extremely happy with it.




JPNZ
912 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850796 14-Jan-2022 14:13
billgates: Specialized Turbo Levo. Someone I know bought one and they are extremely happy with it.

 

 

 

Also twice the price of most similar ebikes




billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2850800 14-Jan-2022 14:21
JPNZ:

 

Also twice the price of most similar ebikes

 

 

There are like 6 or 7 different trims of Levo starting at $7k all the way up to $22k.




alanimal

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2850801 14-Jan-2022 14:25
I ended up going with the specialized Kenovo SL Comp Carbon, after a lot of solid research I opted for a lighter e-bike and love it!!! Wish I got one ages ago. 

jfanning
436 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850802 14-Jan-2022 14:27
billgates: Specialized Turbo Levo. Someone I know bought one and they are extremely happy with it.

 

 

 

I had one for a demo weekend a few years back, I really liked it 

wellygary
6720 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850840 14-Jan-2022 15:18
alanimal:

 

I ended up going with the specialized Kenovo SL Comp Carbon, after a lot of solid research I opted for a lighter e-bike and love it!!! Wish I got one ages ago. 

 

 

Blink.. 18K.....

 

https://www.burkescycles.co.nz/products/specialized-turbo-levo-sl-comp-carbon-2024

 

Was there any wriggle room on price wherever you got it from ....  or is it pretty much a take it or leave it :) 

