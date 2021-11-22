I notice that a non eBike General cycling thread was started today so I thought I would start an eBike one.

My partner and I purchased our eBike's just on a year ago now, after much persuasion from his sister & partner and love it. They have been eBikers for several years now.

We purchased from a Kiwi company "evinci" based in Tauranga. These bikes are designed and assembled in NZ from frames made in China and using components from Shimano & Suntour. Our bikes have CST 26 x 2.125 tires which suits our type of riding - Mostly Grades 1 & 2 with an occasional Grade 3.

One of the great things we like is the pedal torque sensor. The sensor measures the pressure on the pedals and adds power according to the selected power assistance level through to the motor. So what this means is you can do as much manual pedalling or power pedalling as you want or need. We try and do as much manual pedalling.

They have four variants to suit most peoples requirements. They have four battery sizes ranging fro 13Ah to 25Ah. Prices range from $2400 to $4200.

The models we purchased are the Tui Advanced and the Falcon Advanced. LOVE them.

We are slowly working our way through the Tauranga cycle ways which are all mostly Grades 1 & 2

We have also done a few of the Napier cycle trails - Landscapes ride [Napier to Cape Kidnappers], The Wetlands ride and the Puketapu pub route. (don't try their wine gravy and ride 😀)

In January we are off to Blenheim then on to Nelson. In Blenheim we are meeting up with retired Airforce & Nursing colleagues who have eBikes but in Nelson we are on our own. Any suggestions re great ride around Nelson would be welcomed.

What are forum members eBikes machines, trails and joys??