General eBike Cycling and Trails
FineWine

2306 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#290601 22-Nov-2021 13:50


I notice that a non eBike General cycling thread was started today so I thought I would start an eBike one.

 

My partner and I purchased our eBike's just on a year ago now, after much persuasion from his sister & partner and love it. They have been eBikers for several years now.

 

We purchased from a Kiwi company "evinci" based in Tauranga. These bikes are designed and assembled in NZ from frames made in China and using components from Shimano & Suntour. Our bikes have CST 26 x 2.125 tires which suits our type of riding - Mostly Grades 1 & 2 with an occasional Grade 3.

 

One of the great things we like is  the pedal torque sensor. The sensor measures the pressure on the pedals and adds power according to the selected power assistance level through to the motor. So what this means is you can do as much manual pedalling or power pedalling as you want or need. We try and do as much manual pedalling.

 

They have four variants to suit most peoples requirements. They have four battery sizes ranging fro  13Ah to 25Ah. Prices range from $2400 to $4200.

 

The models we purchased are the Tui Advanced and the Falcon Advanced. LOVE them.

 

We are slowly working our way through the Tauranga cycle ways which are all mostly Grades 1 & 2

 

We have also done a few of the Napier cycle trails - Landscapes ride [Napier to Cape Kidnappers], The Wetlands ride and the Puketapu pub route. (don't try their wine gravy and ride 😀)

 

In January we are off to Blenheim then on to Nelson. In Blenheim we are meeting up with retired Airforce & Nursing colleagues who have eBikes but in Nelson we are on our own. Any suggestions re great ride around Nelson would be welcomed.

 

What are forum members eBikes machines, trails and joys??






 



 





elpenguino
2368 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2817084 22-Nov-2021 14:23


Hi @FineWine.

 

Great to see you're a two wheel fan as well. 

 

The thread I started isn't constituted specifically to exclude e-bikes and their riders but I was not clear enough to mention e-powered bikes in the thread title or opening blurb.

 

If you'd like to join forces, I could ask to have the other thread renamed.

 

Cheers,

 

elp






FineWine

2306 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817195 22-Nov-2021 15:57


elpenguino:

 

Hi @FineWine.

 

Great to see you're a two wheel fan as well. 

 

The thread I started isn't constituted specifically to exclude e-bikes and their riders but I was not clear enough to mention e-powered bikes in the thread title or opening blurb.

 

If you'd like to join forces, I could ask to have the other thread renamed.

 

Cheers,

 

elp

 

elpenguino

 

I think it might be better to keep them separate. I noticed the posters in your Topic tended to be more really off road and mountain bike and BMX riders. Grade 3 and upwards trails.

 

Whilst there are mountain eBikes, the majority of eBike riders are not and tend to stick to Grades 1 & 2 with the occasional 3. Also, at the moment, the age group of eBiker's tend to be in the upper bracket, whilst mountain bikers are much younger and fitter.

 

All of this adds upto trails suitable for this bracket of eBike owners.

 

Thanks for the offer though 😀🚲






 



 





elpenguino
2368 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2817197 22-Nov-2021 16:01


No worries. I'll be reading the thread, learning for the day I change to electron powered assistance :-)








rp1790
594 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817414 23-Nov-2021 08:01


I bought my first ebike from Volto (now evinci) in Feb 2013 and used it everyday for commuting here in Wellington for about 18months.  That bike was the 20-in Robin a folding ebike.  Only stopped because I changed jobs and didn't have a safe place to park the bike.  Have been lusting after a decent ebike ever since and a couple of years ago bought an amazing bike from Alliexpress, 750w motor, two batteries so I could explore for a long time...it was amazing, on paper but in practice the batteries were terrible and the bike started falling apart after 12-18months.

 

Just last Saturday I bought a Wattwheels Bighorn from these guys https://ebikesandmobility.co.nz/product/wattwheels-bighorn-2020-model/ and couldn't be happier.  Have only been for one ride so far up Colonial knob in Porirua but it's smooth, got great power and will be exploring the region as much as I can.

 

If anyone has suggestions for low level trails in the Welly region or where to look for them, please let me know.  

 

P.S.  for me it's got nothing to do with exercise it's all about getting out and about and having fun exploring.  No hardcore MTB trails for me.

MikeAqua
6750 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817440 23-Nov-2021 09:02


I've got my eye on an e-bike but the prices are still a little too eye watering for me.  It's around $8k for a decent full suspension bike.  I can find bikes around $6.5k but they look a bit rubbishy.

 

And for an e-bike I think I do need full suspension.  I hired a hard tail e-bike.  With conventional biking I go uphill slow so I don't really notice the bumps.  Coming downhill I can stand slightly so my weight is off the seat and I don't feel the bumps.  With an e-bike I found myself doing 15km/h uphill on a slightly rough trail (Coppermine, near Nelson).  Torture on the derrière and three days later I'm still a bit sore. 

 

So, full suspension it is.   But at $8k 😭 




Mike

Batman
Mad Scientist
27654 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817450 23-Nov-2021 09:20


They used to be slightly cheaper pre covid... But... Those were days past now






mudguard
1399 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817460 23-Nov-2021 09:31


MikeAqua:

 

With an e-bike I found myself doing 15km/h uphill on a slightly rough trail (Coppermine, near Nelson).  Torture on the derrière and three days later I'm still a bit sore. 

 

So, full suspension it is.   But at $8k 😭 

 

 

 

 

I did Coppermine earlier this year on my mountainbike. It's an amazing trail, the descent was world class too. It took us about three hours to get to the top, and if it's any consolation, because the gradient is so consistent (it's an old rail line for those who haven't been) at about 6%, I very rarely moved my body position, so after about 90 minutes I was standing, stretching, just anything to get my bum off the saddle and pressure off my hands. 

 

 

 

In fact here is me photo-bombing while my partner tried to take a picture of her bike.

 



mudguard
1399 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817461 23-Nov-2021 09:33


FineWine:

 

In January we are off to Blenheim then on to Nelson. In Blenheim we are meeting up with retired Airforce & Nursing colleagues who have eBikes but in Nelson we are on our own. Any suggestions re great ride around Nelson would be welcomed.

 

What are forum members eBikes machines, trails and joys??

 

 

A tip for those who want to fly with them. E-Bike batteries are big, and generally aren't allowed on domestic flights as far as I can tell. So something to bare in mind if you need to fly with them.

rp1790
594 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817464 23-Nov-2021 09:43


MikeAqua:

 

I've got my eye on an e-bike but the prices are still a little too eye watering for me.  It's around $8k for a decent full suspension bike.  I can find bikes around $6.5k but they look a bit rubbishy.

 

And for an e-bike I think I do need full suspension.  I hired a hard tail e-bike.  With conventional biking I go uphill slow so I don't really notice the bumps.  Coming downhill I can stand slightly so my weight is off the seat and I don't feel the bumps.  With an e-bike I found myself doing 15km/h uphill on a slightly rough trail (Coppermine, near Nelson).  Torture on the derrière and three days later I'm still a bit sore. 

 

So, full suspension it is.   But at $8k 😭 

 

 

This is the full suspension version, real mountain bike version of what I bought for $5k, amazing bikes  https://ebikesandmobility.co.nz/product/wattwheels-alpine/

 

 

FineWine

2306 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817476 23-Nov-2021 10:17


mudguard:

 

FineWine:

 

In January we are off to Blenheim then on to Nelson. In Blenheim we are meeting up with retired Airforce & Nursing colleagues who have eBikes but in Nelson we are on our own. Any suggestions re great ride around Nelson would be welcomed.

 

What are forum members eBikes machines, trails and joys??

 

 

A tip for those who want to fly with them. E-Bike batteries are big, and generally aren't allowed on domestic flights as far as I can tell. So something to bare in mind if you need to fly with them.

 

 

We are driving and taking the ferry






 



 





MikeAqua
6750 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817507 23-Nov-2021 11:17


rp1790:

 

This is the full suspension version, real mountain bike version of what I bought for $5k, amazing bikes  https://ebikesandmobility.co.nz/product/wattwheels-alpine/

 

 

 

 

Good value and quality components.  Looks under-spec'd for a guy my size. For example, 180mm rotors and 30mm upper tubes on the forks.




Mike

MikeB4
17003 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2817631 23-Nov-2021 12:13


My Wattwheals E.Bike I hope to be able to use again soon

 

 

 

floydbloke
2776 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2817781 23-Nov-2021 14:06


Mrs Floyd and I rode the Timbertrail, in the central North Island, over the last couple of days.

 

We both have commuter style e-bikes and tend to do the local cycle tracks, so not mountainbikers at all, but a friend invited us and we decided to hire a couple of mountain e-bikes and give it a crack.

 

A fantastically good time was had.  Some spectacular scenery,  fun and challenging riding and nice couple of nights at the Timbertrail lodge.

 

Parts of my body I didn't even know I had are sore.  Props to those who do it without electrical assistance.  Apparently it's a grade 3, who knew going downhill could be so hard.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 






 

 

FineWine

2306 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2885605 13-Mar-2022 16:59


FineWine:

 

We have also done a few of the Napier cycle trails - Landscapes ride [Napier to Cape Kidnappers], The Wetlands ride and the Puketapu pub route. (don't try their wine gravy and ride 😀)

 

In January we are off to Blenheim then on to Nelson. In Blenheim we are meeting up with retired Airforce & Nursing colleagues who have eBikes but in Nelson we are on our own. Any suggestions re great ride around Nelson would be welcomed.

 

What are forum members eBikes machines, trails and joys??

 

Well, in mid January we drove down to Blenheim then across to Nelson. The ferry trips across and back were great BUT (and here is the big tip folks) we did not put the cover on the bikes and rack and on the return trip we were parked on the open outside deck. Arrived in Wellington to find not only the car but also the bikes all covered in a thick layer of fresh sea salt.

 

Anyway, Blenheim and Nelson have some great grade 1 & 2 trails. Check the local Info centre's for maps.

 

Day 1 - The Taylor Dam Cycle Track. There are very short areas which could be classed as Grade 3 but I think that was due to the fact that the trail needed some upkeep. Farmlands and Vineyards and at that time of year everything was still in bloom and green.

 

Day 2 - Omaka Aviation Centre. Being retired RNZAF this was a must. Can not wait for the WW2 section is built. In the afternoon out and about around town. The Quays, Riverside Park, Grade 1, caution - watch out for the dog walkers and the joggers. This is more of a coffee and Sunday brunch ride.

 

Day 3 - out and about outside of town and into the country past loads of vineyards. A little bit off the iSite tourist maps.

 

Across to Nelson - we were in an ABnB bottom of Victoria Rd opposite The Boat Shed Cafe (them not cheap)

 

Day 1 - Took the Easterly waterfront ride - Grade 1 very easy and great sights. After lunch we rode the Maitai-river trail to just shy of the Taakaro Golf course - Grade 1 & 2 - warning very narrow in some parts towards the top end (just handle bar width)

 

Day 2 - Started the Annesbrook (Old Railway Route). A third of the way along my partner got a flat rear tyre (our first) Our ebikes have rear hub motors. Luckily we just were on the edge of town. It took 35 minutes to push the bike back into the nearest bike shop. Kevin's Cycles. Nothing put high praise for this place. An hour and bit later, even though they stated 3 hours. Labour and a new tube = $25. 👍😀

 

Day 3 - was about to do the Westerly waterfront ride but the heavens opened up big time. So off to the car museum. This is a definite must. Then a leisurely late lunch at the Beach Cafe and Bar - Ab Fab food and great service. If you eat outside careful if you leave your table as the birds will finish it for you. (there are humorous warning signs)

 

Both Blenheim and Nelson are expanding all their routes and opening up new ones of Grade 1 & 2.

 

We had a great time.






 



 





