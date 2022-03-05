Wow. I am not a particular cricket fan (though a huge general sports fan) but this has shocked me more than I would have expected. He was a bit of a rascal, but his impact on cricket is undeniable. I really feel for his family, friends, fans and fans of cricket today who are all likely reeling.
Was genuinely upset when I saw the news this morning. Hands down one of my all time favorite cricketers. RIP Warny
It's quite unfortunate that the press feels compelled to publish all the details related to his death and that so many people 'involved' felt it appropriate to share with the world his last few minutes and hours and days.
I really hope when I go, this type of information isn't shared.
I get there may be some morbid public interest, but I don't think it's healthy and shouldn't be published regardless.
Was quite shocked to learn this on Saturday.
I couldn't stand his commentary, but you can't deny the fact he was a great spinner and was always enthusiastic passing his knowledge onto other spinners
Very sad news.
His family have accepted the Victorian Governments offer of a state funeral for Shane.
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/462847/shane-warne-to-receive-a-state-funeral
Details of the state funeral to be released in the coming days.
State Funeral? That's... Interesting.
I know he was popular and all, but it seems a bit... much?
YMMV
Maybe not if he is their version of Richie McCaw.
networkn:
State Funeral? That's... Interesting.
I know he was popular and all, but it seems a bit... much?
YMMV
Maybe not if he is their version of Richie McCaw.
Peter Brock, Steve Irwin both had state funerals, maybe if its a prominent public figure ?
WyleECoyoteNZ:
Peter Brock, Steve Irwin both had state funerals, maybe if its a prominent public figure ?
I don't know why I feel like its different, but it feels different. It probably isn't and it's just how I am feeling today :)
National hero I guess. Similar to Jonah Lomu getting one here - not sure if that was called a 'State Funeral' but think it was basically what one would be.
invisibleman18:
National hero I guess. Similar to Jonah Lomu getting one here - not sure if that was called a 'State Funeral' but think it was basically what one would be.
Sad that both have died young. Other interesting similarities: greater career high points that standout more than their overall career; both had their most famous/iconic moment with a Gatting; both are very popular in England despite being their nemeses; remained just as famous when they weren't playing.
Muttiah Muralitharan was a better spinner by most statistics. But he was an off-spinner so Warne would be the best leg-spinner which is arguably harder to do. The biggest reason for considering Warne to be better is that Muralitharan didn't have anywhere the impact of Warne outside of gameplay.