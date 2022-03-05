Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Sports RIP Shane Warne
Batman

Mad Scientist
27676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#294099 5-Mar-2022 06:26
Greatest spinner ever.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Stu1
1019 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2879272 5-Mar-2022 07:36
Unbelievable news today , a legend of the game

networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2879284 5-Mar-2022 08:13
Wow. I am not a particular cricket fan (though a huge general sports fan) but this has shocked me more than I would have expected. He was a bit of a rascal, but his impact on cricket is undeniable. I really feel for his family, friends, fans and fans of cricket today who are all likely reeling. 

 

 

myndlyz
469 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2879307 5-Mar-2022 09:30
Was genuinely upset when I saw the news this morning. Hands down one of my all time favorite cricketers. RIP Warny



networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2880113 7-Mar-2022 10:11
It's quite unfortunate that the press feels compelled to publish all the details related to his death and that so many people 'involved' felt it appropriate to share with the world his last few minutes and hours and days. 

 

I really hope when I go, this type of information isn't shared. 

 

I get there may be some morbid public interest, but I don't think it's healthy and shouldn't be published regardless. 

 

 

dfnt
1388 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2880169 7-Mar-2022 11:39
Was quite shocked to learn this on Saturday.

 

I couldn't stand his commentary, but you can't deny the fact he was a great spinner and was always enthusiastic passing his knowledge onto other spinners

insane
2977 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2880199 7-Mar-2022 13:26
Yeah real sad news! I spent many days as a kid watching him play and cause all sorts of headaches for batsmen. Best case it would be a 1day game and 'only' 10 overs of pure terror - a true master of his trade.

/agree about the over detailed news articles - as if the public have some sort of right to include ourselves into his most vulnerable moment.

Gutted for his family!

WyleECoyoteNZ
952 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2880269 7-Mar-2022 13:54
Very sad news.

 

His family have accepted the Victorian Governments offer of a state funeral for Shane.

 

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/462847/shane-warne-to-receive-a-state-funeral

 

Details of the state funeral to be released in the coming days.



networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2880272 7-Mar-2022 13:57
State Funeral? That's... Interesting. 

 

I know he was popular and all, but it seems a bit... much? 

 

YMMV

 

Maybe not if he is their version of Richie McCaw.

 

 

WyleECoyoteNZ
952 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2880285 7-Mar-2022 14:35
networkn:

 

State Funeral? That's... Interesting. 

 

I know he was popular and all, but it seems a bit... much? 

 

YMMV

 

Maybe not if he is their version of Richie McCaw.

 

 

 

 

Peter Brock, Steve Irwin both had state funerals, maybe if its a prominent public figure ?

 

 

networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2880288 7-Mar-2022 14:37
WyleECoyoteNZ:

 

Peter Brock, Steve Irwin both had state funerals, maybe if its a prominent public figure ?

 

 

I don't know why I feel like its different, but it feels different. It probably isn't and it's just how I am feeling today :) 

 

 

 

 

invisibleman18
878 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2880306 7-Mar-2022 14:48
National hero I guess. Similar to Jonah Lomu getting one here - not sure if that was called a 'State Funeral' but think it was basically what one would be.

Hammerer
2367 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2880332 7-Mar-2022 15:13
invisibleman18:

 

National hero I guess. Similar to Jonah Lomu getting one here - not sure if that was called a 'State Funeral' but think it was basically what one would be.

 

 

Sad that both have died young. Other interesting similarities: greater career high points that standout more than their overall career; both had their most famous/iconic moment with a Gatting; both are very popular in England despite being their nemeses; remained just as famous when they weren't playing.

 

Muttiah Muralitharan was a better spinner by most statistics. But he was an off-spinner so Warne would be the best leg-spinner which is arguably harder to do. The biggest reason for considering Warne to be better is that Muralitharan didn't have anywhere the impact of Warne outside of gameplay. 

 

 

