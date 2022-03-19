kinginvercargill

So I brought this Zero Towbar Bike Rack a few years ago and the foam has been all scratched and worn down since. The foam with the ties (ties not in the photo) allow the bike to remain in place however at the moment it is causing the bike to move around when on the rack (which gives me the jitters when I see it happening in the rear mirror even knowing its not moving much).

I've put some black electrical tape on it in the past to try and secure the loose foam down and to provide some extra grip, however with its current state was wondering if there were any products (a Foam Tape?) that could be used to secure it.

Or the other option I could look into replacing the Bike Rack (which is a possibility), which if it is the case was wondering if there were any suggestions out there? It is only carrying a normal (non e-bike) bike from Point A to B on a Sedan's Towbar. Rarely has more then 1 bike on it