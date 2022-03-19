Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Worn Bike Rack, To Fix or Replace?
kinginvercargill

#295299 19-Mar-2022 22:56
So I brought this Zero Towbar Bike Rack a few years ago and the foam has been all scratched and worn down since. The foam with the ties (ties not in the photo) allow the bike to remain in place however at the moment it is causing the bike to move around when on the rack (which gives me the jitters when I see it happening in the rear mirror even knowing its not moving much).

 

 

I've put some black electrical tape on it in the past to try and secure the loose foam down and to provide some extra grip, however with its current state was wondering if there were any products (a Foam Tape?) that could be used to secure it.

 

Or the other option I could look into replacing the Bike Rack (which is a possibility), which if it is the case was wondering if there were any suggestions out there? It is only carrying a normal (non e-bike) bike from Point A to B on a Sedan's Towbar. Rarely has more then 1 bike on it

Ruphus
  #2888852 20-Mar-2022 00:24
Would a pool noodle work as a replacement for the foam?

yann
  #2888855 20-Mar-2022 01:05
As Ruphus suggested, a pool noodle might work alright.  Otherwise, i would just get some packing foam and wrap some layers around it and then if you had something like some old (used) inner tubes, you could wrap it like it was bar tape kind of thing, hacks and bodges like.

 

Otherwise you might find some pipe insulation material at hardware stores (Mitre 10, Bunnies etc) which might fit and be weatherproof and resilient. 

 

I'd be reluctant to replace the rack if there was nothing structurally wrong with it.  I would probably do something like the above, or possibly see whether a local bike shop has replacement parts etc.

 

 

nickb800
  #2888867 20-Mar-2022 06:26
You can buy replacement foam pieces. Not sure if this is a perfect match for your model, but gives an idea of what's out there https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/270024/product?variation_id=270025&gclid=CjwKCAjw_tWRBhAwEiwALxFPoZXoRqehPDhAfD5H7XAHucnQbT-As8fUzdZ3P1GSoeiu1NTUM14ArhoCFzIQAvD_BwE



Dratsab
  #2888872 20-Mar-2022 07:01
Take a look at this stuff.

Jase2985
  #2888881 20-Mar-2022 07:47
Ruphus: Would a pool noodle work as a replacement for the foam?

 

too soft

scuwp
  #2888917 20-Mar-2022 11:08
Go see Para Rubber.  They should have something that suits, if not slide on, wrap around.  




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

spmiller
  #2888959 20-Mar-2022 14:02
I have a similar Torpedo7 model. We use old bike tubes wrapped around the arms where the foam has torn, and another tied to the 'foot' of the rack that comes up and over the bikes then hooked onto the top of the rack.

 

We move the four family bikes around on this. Admittedly the children only have 20" and 16" ones.



mudguard
  #2888977 20-Mar-2022 15:17
spmiller:

 

I have a similar Torpedo7 model. We use old bike tubes wrapped around the arms where the foam has torn, and another tied to the 'foot' of the rack that comes up and over the bikes then hooked onto the top of the rack.

 

We move the four family bikes around on this. Admittedly the children only have 20" and 16" ones.

 

 

 

 

I'd been wracking my brain as to how I'd solved the same problem. And your post reminded me. I did the same. Wrapped old inner tubes around them. 

 

Edit. Dug through the old photos.

 

 

 

 

