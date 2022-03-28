Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bridge World Cup gets under way.
jpoc

1031 posts

Uber Geek


#295429 28-Mar-2022 23:58
NZ lead after round 1 of the group stage. (All one big group)

Go the Bridge Blacks.


 

RunningMan
7034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893325 29-Mar-2022 06:45
Perhaps some extra info. As in which sport's world cup is being referred to in the title.

jpoc

1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893329 29-Mar-2022 07:00
RunningMan:

 

Perhaps some extra info. As in which sport's world cup is being referred to in the title.

 

 

 

 

It's Bridge, the card game. I left it off the title because it's a sport in which we do rather well, certainly acheiving well above our relative size, but there is almost no appreciation of that in the country.

 

 

jpoc

1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893330 29-Mar-2022 07:06
After a loss to Hungary and a win against Hong Kong, we have dropped back to 6th, still well placed to make the knockout rounds.

 

 



Jase2985
11550 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893335 29-Mar-2022 07:33
Should have posted in the sports forum

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6287 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2893343 29-Mar-2022 08:04
Pass.

 

 




Stu

Stu
Hammered
6495 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893360 29-Mar-2022 09:11
Moved to the correct (well, more appropriate) sub-forum.

Also fixed the subject. Trying to trick people into clicking into the thread using a vague subject isn't going to make many suddenly appreciate Bridge.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6287 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2893363 29-Mar-2022 09:18
Stu: Moved to the correct (well, more appropriate) sub-forum.

Also fixed the subject. Trying to trick people into clicking into the thread using a vague subject isn't going to make many suddenly appreciate Bridge.

 

 

Correct - except that bridge is not a sport.




rscole86
4532 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893367 29-Mar-2022 09:26
You may need to inform the world bridge Federation and IOC that it's not a sport.

http://www.worldbridge.org/what-is-bridge/

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6495 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893392 29-Mar-2022 10:28
@eracode: Correct - except that bridge is not a sport.

 

Regardless of your views, "Sport" is a far more appropriate sub-forum than "Off Topic". You don't have to comment, regardless. If this topic isn't your cup of tea, please find one that is and comment there instead. 




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6287 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2893414 29-Mar-2022 10:48
Stu:

 

@eracode: Correct - except that bridge is not a sport.

 

Regardless of your views, "Sport" is a far more appropriate sub-forum than "Off Topic". You don't have to comment, regardless. If this topic isn't your cup of tea, please find one that is and comment there instead. 

 

 

Sure, the new location is better than Off Topic but it was more the admitted deliberate trickery of the original thread title that got me.

 

My comment on the sportiness was based on this, which is surely worth debating:

 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-41762824

 

 




