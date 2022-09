We love watching ATP Tennis on TV but it appears that Spark Sports has a monopoly on the current US Open 2022 tournament.

I'd pay for a month's Spark viewing, except that my TCL 55C2US TV seems unable to run the Spark Sports app.

(But how good is their streaming coverage, anyway?)

Are there any other options? Like Tennis TV? It looks as though that one will run, although I haven't paid for it yet.