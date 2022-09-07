My son and I are really looking forward to finally being able to go and watch WRC in Auckland less than a month away





We bought some golden tickets after visiting a number of confusing Rally NZ websites (.com, org.nz and .co.nz), some of which are really suspect as links didn't even work and also comes with the "insecure" warning on chrome...



Any case, we eventually managed to buy the tickets and reserved the accommodation. We are now all set to go.



But just got this email from Olivia with a return email address at



This links to a Google forms database harvesting personal information.



It looks and feels very suspect, especially using the demanding deadline of tomorrow when only 2 emails were sent, both today and only a hour apart.



That being said, due to all the problems with the bookings and confusion regarding websites, it wouldn't surprise me either.



I will contact them telephonically if I have time tomorrow, however is this type of email due to poor IT system design or administration, spam or just a phishing attempt to harvest some poor car guy's personal info, knowing that he will be willing to enter personal information into Google forms in future when asked to....



Surely they could have done this better







----------

Thanks for purchasing your Gold Pass for Repco Rally New Zealand.



We are just following up on the form we had previously sent out requesting your address so that we can send off your Gold Pass pack. The deadline for this has now closed, however if you could please fill in the form below before tomorrow 11.00am (Thursday 9th September) we will be able to include this in the last postage run.



If we do not receive your address by tomorrow you will need to collect your Gold Pass pack from the Merchandise Container at the Hamer St Service Park in Wynyard Quarter on Wednesday 28 September (11am – 4pm), Thursday 29 Sept (9am – 4pm) or Friday (9am-5.00pm)



Link to google docs asking ticket pass, personal information and address



Rally Gold Pass

Thank you for purchasing a Gold Pass for Repco Rally New Zealand. We are excited to see you soon! Please take a moment to fill out the below information to allow us to get your Gold Pass pack to you. Please only complete one for per order, NOT per ticket. Please complete this form before 1st September 2022.



docs.google.com****









Thank you



Olivia





-------------------------------



Phone: +64 9 *** 0882



PO Box 62021, Sylvia Park, Auckland 1644



www.rallynewzealand.com



www.nzrallychamps.co.nz



www.rallywhangarei.co.nz



img]https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/0d89b2ddb01ddd26cfae65f501ae6f69.jpg[/img]

