New Zealand Cricket 2023 through 2026 on TVNZ
#302738 16-Dec-2022 10:17
As a result of Spark closing Spark Sport from 1 July 2023, New Zealand Cricket 2023/24 and 2025/26 will be available through TVNZ:

 

 

 TVNZ will be the new home of New Zealand Cricket in Aotearoa from the 2023/24 season through to the end of the 2025/26 season, under an arrangement announced with Spark this morning.    
 
As Spark Sport exits the sports streaming market, the partnership will see TVNZ take over the transmission for many of the sports currently available on the platform, including all BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS tests, T20 matches and one day internationals played in New Zealand, as well as all Super Smash matches. 
 
“We are really excited to be the home of New Zealand Cricket for the coming years,” says TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater.  “Te Reo Tātaki TVNZ has always been focused on bringing the moments that matter to New Zealanders, and we are looking forward to helping all Kiwis get behind our national cricket teams with live coverage across our channels and TVNZ+.” 
 
Cricket remains one of New Zealand’s most popular sports, not only in terms of participation but also in terms of viewing.  Over the course of the 2020/2021 season, the six New Zealand cricket matches screened on TVNZ reached 1.86m viewers.  
 
TVNZ’s GM Sport and Events Melodie Robinson says, “Having free-to-access sport for a major New Zealand code like cricket – men’s and women’s – is a huge win for all New Zealanders.  History shows us that the more our communities can access sports in a viewing capacity, the more likely they are to get out there and participate in sports themselves.  As well as great TV viewing, we hope this partnership will inspire more people to pick up the bat in the coming years, too.” 
 
“This is a very good outcome for the game of cricket in New Zealand,” says New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White.  “Having cricket on TVNZ safeguards the professional game; it safeguards the community game, and it provides unprecedented access for Kiwi cricket fans. 
 
“We’re delighted New Zealanders can look forward to this level of free-to-air coverage – it’s a game-changer for the sport in this country.”

 

The partnership with Spark Sport will take effect from 1 July 2023. 

 




vexxxboy
  #3010658 16-Dec-2022 10:51
Then why did you give it to Spark Sport in the first place if this is so important.




throbb
  #3010670 16-Dec-2022 11:19
It's important but having the money to run the game is more important. TVNZ will be getting a massive discount on this deal, I doubt they'll have the money to continue in 3 years.

