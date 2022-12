A Nickelodeon themed broadcast of a NFL with extensive use of augmented reality to provide aa Nicklodeon theme

https://youtu.be/lInnBPIootI

This was simulcast with the normal network feed and of course made extensive use of cutting edge broadcast production technology.

It looked very clever and I would imagine for kids, quite cool.

Imagine if the NZRU tried the same for AB games - I wonder if kids would be interested?