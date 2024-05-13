Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSportsHow to watch the French Open tennis?
#312740 13-May-2024 17:46
My wife is starting to panic that she won't be able to watch the French Open. We have Sky but it doesn't look like they're gonna screen it. Suggestions appreciated.




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3229951 13-May-2024 20:10
According to Sky website they are showing it. Coming up on Sky Qualfying starts on May 20th but coverage is from May 26th




cb



  #3230203 14-May-2024 11:24
Hope you're right. She phoned Sky and they said not 🙄




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3230217 14-May-2024 11:40
geekIT:

 

She phoned Sky and they said not 🙄

 

 

Clearly she got got someone new on the job. It's definitely on Sky.

 

https://www.rolandgarros.com/en-us/broadcasters

 

 



  #3230236 14-May-2024 12:20
geekIT:

 

Hope you're right. She phoned Sky and they said not 🙄

 

i phoned Sky about the IPL and the person had no idea what it was and told me to check the website




Common sense is not as common as you think.

  #3230238 14-May-2024 12:26
Thanks guys, looks hopeful :-)




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3230243 14-May-2024 12:40
I think the bigger question is: how are going to watch the golf if Mrs geekIT is hogging the remote and watching some clay court slugfest? 

  #3230264 14-May-2024 13:58
johno1234:

 

I think the bigger question is: how are going to watch the golf if Mrs geekIT is hogging the remote and watching some clay court slugfest? 

 

 

Skygo




  #3230714 15-May-2024 11:32
johno1234:

 

I think the bigger question is: how are going to watch the golf if Mrs geekIT is hogging the remote and watching some clay court slugfest? 

 

 

LOL. I figger if Mrs.GeekIT can uncomplainingly put up with a grumpy old bugger like me, at the very least she deserves her favorite TV sport 😜




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3235101 27-May-2024 05:57
Watch Every Match on Every Court of Roland Garros / French Open Free @ France TV (VPN Req.) - OzBargain

