My wife is starting to panic that she won't be able to watch the French Open. We have Sky but it doesn't look like they're gonna screen it. Suggestions appreciated.
'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire
'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey
According to Sky website they are showing it. Coming up on Sky Qualfying starts on May 20th but coverage is from May 26th
Hope you're right. She phoned Sky and they said not 🙄
geekIT:
Clearly she got got someone new on the job. It's definitely on Sky.
https://www.rolandgarros.com/en-us/broadcasters
geekIT:i phoned Sky about the IPL and the person had no idea what it was and told me to check the website
Common sense is not as common as you think.
Thanks guys, looks hopeful :-)
I think the bigger question is: how are going to watch the golf if Mrs geekIT is hogging the remote and watching some clay court slugfest?
johno1234:
Skygo
johno1234:
LOL. I figger if Mrs.GeekIT can uncomplainingly put up with a grumpy old bugger like me, at the very least she deserves her favorite TV sport 😜
