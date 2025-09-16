so i watch our Kiwis middle distance runners, they like to hang out at the back, and then try to overtake everyone at the end and win. I didn't think it would normally work but this time Geordie Beamish had the legs and today (whenever that day was) was his day. he even nearly fell, well ok he stumbled, in his 2nd last steeple so he lost a lot of momentum too.

is it like a mental thing where you goof around and then hope the kick comes?

also this race was pedestrian for around 1600m before they decided there was a race to be had!

also WC races don't use a pacemaker which is why sometimes they jog around the track when nobody wants to be leading

me - i don't run, just observe! well unqualified armchair commentator!