I was issued a credit for flights within the US last April 2020. I tried booking an Air NZ flight through united.com to use my credit (as they're codeshare partners) but Air NZ flights are nearly quadruple in price.

I can't book an international flight to the U.S either (if I even wanted to) as United suspended all AKL - LAX/SFO services.

I can't seem to get through on their 0800 line either, is there anything I could do to get a refund back to my card? It's a substantial amount.