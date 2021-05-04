cshwone: The image is quite correct. It was your initial post that was incorrect in ascertaining you wouldn't have to pay.

But you won't have to pay. That's exactly my point.

It's highly unlikely anybody would willingly chose to travel and pay for MIQ costs, and the reality is the traffic light system pretty much ensures this won't even be an option for you. If a hotspot declaration is made the simple reality is you're going to be stuck in the state you're in, and won't be able to get back to NZ.

As has already happened airlines will immediately suspend flights from hotspots, and unless you are like the guy from Northland who purposely lied on 3 different declarations he would have had to make to get from Perth to Auckland to make it here the simple reality is you're not going to get a flight.

The biggest risk of travel (which is a scenario that has already happened several times in Australia) is finding yourself mid air during a sudden lockdown which could result in the whole planeload of people being sent to MIQ. This is a scenario that's been carefully planned for and in this situation it is very clear that you do not need to pay.

To add to that the Govt have made it very clear that they do not expect MIQ to be a “common response” to outbreaks. The bubble traffic light chart details all the process and outcomes, and it's worth noting Australia hasn't had a lockdown exceeding 5 days since last year so unless things escalated very quickly out of control the typical scenario anybody planning to travel should be looking at would be the risk of a 3 or 5 day regional lockdown meaning they be stuck where they were and unable to travel back to NZ.