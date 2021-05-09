Youtube channels like those irk me.

They're basically flogging other sites data and rebroadcasting (they advertise the re-streamer there) for monetisation from youtube

There are lots of 'LIVE' space launches that have been going for weeks that are replays. Just because they know people go looking for them.

http://www.satflare.com/track.asp?q=48275&sid=71#TOP may look familiar to that example.

The normal track may look to pass us, but that's best effort if still flying. If it skims atmosphere over the atlantic like the latest model suggests, May be gone time it skips here