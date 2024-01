I like the concept, but wonder about the practicalities.

When there's a large swell, I expect the aircraft would drop down as it flew out of ground effect over a trough, then rise up again over a crest (assuming it made it over the crest), making for a very choppy ride. So there's some limit to the sea conditions in which it could operate.

Avoiding ships should be relatively easy, but avoiding other ekranoplanes may be more difficult, since they're going at 180mph and of course at the same height. And being low level and relying on ground effect for lift, I don't think you could bank very much (5-10 degrees max?) without digging in a wingtip or lifting the outboard wing out of ground effect, so turning tightly probably isn't an option.

Not to mention operating at sea level amongst all the gulls. Bird strikes would be common, I'd guess. And very damaging at 180mph.

It's interesting that their model has quite a high aspect ratio wing, much different from the Ekranoplane. And as I understand it, the height of ground effect depends on the chord of the wing. So the Sea Glider would fly at a much lower height than the Ekranoplane.

Also interesting to see that it has a hydrofoil to lift it out of the water. You would think the drag of the air on that structure would be quite severe at 180mph.

Based on this, I'd say it's more pie in the sky than anything else.