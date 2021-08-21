Study shines light on optimum aircraft seat dimensions The study … shows that an additional inch of width in the seat — from 17” to 18”— can have a more positive impact on passenger comfort than increasing seat pitch

…

in [Shabila Anjani’s] dissertation, she compares her results with other studies conducted in 2020, which seem to prove the theory that an 18” wide seat with 30” pitch yields roughly the same increase in comfort results as a 17” wide seat with 34” pitch.

It reduces discomfort enough to suggest that an 18” seat width and 30” pitch should be a minimum standard of cabin seating dimensions.

https://runwaygirlnetwork.com/2021/08/19/optimum-aircraft-seat-dimensions/



So, it's not just me that thinks 9-abreast B787s and 10-abreast B777s are nasty squeezy unpleasant ways to travel long-haul (sorry, Air NZ), and that the B737 with its 1960s fuselage design and 17" wide seats comes in well behind competitors for cabin comfort on short-haul flights (Air NZ got this right by buying the A320/321)