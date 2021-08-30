Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gcorgnet

#289336 30-Aug-2021 19:31
Hi all,   Trying to cancel out of an Airbnb booking due to the current Level 4 lockdown, I came to the realisation that Airbnb has a policy making a L4 lockdown a not even good enough reason to cancel a booking.  

See here: https://www.airbnb.co.nz/help/article/2701/extenuating-circumstances-policy-and-the-coronavirus-covid19   Now, I totally understand why they implemented that (basically to protect their profits) but I don't agree with it.  

For the purpose of checking myself, I am keen to hear other's opinions about this practice.   Backgroud: the host is hiding behind this policy to justify not cancelling the booking and refund the money which he's fully entitled to do.
I think he's not being reasonable because:
- The effect of the lockdown doesn't cause him to "lose" money but merly "not earn it"
- I'm the one out of pocket having paid for a service I will not be able to use.
- At the time where a lot of people around the country are sacrificing and "being kind", I think this is a dick move.  

Am I unreasonable?   Cheers

Stu

  #2768965 30-Aug-2021 19:37
Fair Go are talking about this situation tonight.




gcorgnet

  #2768974 30-Aug-2021 19:44
Stu: Fair Go are talking about this situation tonight.

Thanks mate. Literally just put it on when I read your post and that subject started 3 seconds later.... great timing!

Stu

  #2768978 30-Aug-2021 19:59
We had trouble trying to get a refund from Airbnb last year, for a booking made prior to 2020/Covid, but for a stay in August last year. It was for a property in Scotland. Lots of hoop-jumping and delays by Airbnb. Thankfully we'd only paid 50% deposit. In the end, from memory, we did get most of it back.

I think they've tightened the policies even more since then.

Doubt we'll be using them in the future.




gcorgnet

  #2768981 30-Aug-2021 20:06
Stu: We had trouble trying to get a refund from Airbnb last year, for a booking made prior to 2020/Covid, but for a stay in August last year. It was for a property in Scotland. Lots of hoop-jumping and delays by Airbnb. Thankfully we'd only paid 50% deposit. In the end, from memory, we did get most of it back.

I think they've tightened the policies even more since then.

Doubt we'll be using them in the future.

Yeah, pretty set on not using them again. It's really vicious practice, I think. I mean, when it's legally impossible to travel to the accommodation, what more do they want in terms of extenuating circumstance?

Nate001
  #2768982 30-Aug-2021 20:07
Simple - Greed by AirBNB and host. I have read elsewhere you can try a CC chargeback, but you'll be blacklisted from AirBNB.

 

We have a lunch booked at a Waiheke winery next month that we cannot attend because L4, in their T+C of the booking they say they're entitled to $20pp "admin" fee for you to cancel, and it specifically includes "If you cannot attend because of Covid Alert Levels".

tchart
  #2768984 30-Aug-2021 20:09
Not sure how you'd go but is a credit card charge back an option? That's absolutely ridiculous that they won't refund becuase of a government mandated lockdown.

gcorgnet

  #2768985 30-Aug-2021 20:11
Nate001:

 

Simple - Greed by AirBNB and host. I have read elsewhere you can try a CC chargeback, but you'll be blacklisted from AirBNB.

 

We have a lunch booked at a Waiheke winery next month that we cannot attend because L4, in their T+C of the booking they say they're entitled to $20pp "admin" fee for you to cancel, and it specifically includes "If you cannot attend because of Covid Alert Levels".

 



Are there delays on chargebacks? We had booked in late July.
Honestly, not sure I care being blacklisted from Airbnb as I don't think I'll want to use them again.
And at this stage, I'm more interested in the principle than the actual money. That people could be so greedy times is quite astounding



Nate001
  #2768986 30-Aug-2021 20:15
gcorgnet:

 

Are there delays on chargebacks? We had booked in late July.
Honestly, not sure I care being blacklisted from Airbnb as I don't think I'll want to use them again.
And at this stage, I'm more interested in the principle than the actual money. That people could be so greedy times is quite astounding

 

 

I've never done one. But a quick google seems to say before between 30-60 days of the dated statement it was charged on. They may be fees by the bank should your application be declined. 

Handle9
  #2768988 30-Aug-2021 20:16
It is what it is. Most of the booking sites have instituted similar polices and are quite upfront with them.

 

There is a link on the Airbnb site that discloses their covid policies but they aren't as explicit as others.

 

 

 

esawers
  #2768989 30-Aug-2021 20:16
Have you asked Airbnb for a refund directly?
Not through the host

Stu

  #2768990 30-Aug-2021 20:16
We spent a few days in Napier in June, and specifically booked at decent accommodation that offered full refund on cancellations up to 48Hrs prior to check-in. There are also activities offering no-risk bookings. There are some decent businesses in tourism, and they will be getting my money.

How hard is it too understand that if you offer an easy path to refunds in situations like this, people are usually very happy to come back and rebook when it's possible to do so?




Bung
  #2768991 30-Aug-2021 20:23
From the link you gave
"After the declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, the extenuating circumstances policy no longer applies because COVID-19 and its consequences are no longer unforeseen or unexpected. Please remember to carefully review the host's cancellation policy when booking and consider choosing an option that provides flexibility."

Already nobody takes travel agents and airlines for granted why should Air BnB be any different.

gcorgnet

  #2768994 30-Aug-2021 20:26
nobody takes travel agents and airlines for granted why should Air BnB be any different.


Well the difference is that for accomodations, if there is no visit, there is no cost incurred (= no loss). Flying a plane half empty is different

Handle9
  #2768996 30-Aug-2021 20:28
gcorgnet:
nobody takes travel agents and airlines for granted why should Air BnB be any different.


Well the difference is that for accomodations, if there is no visit, there is no cost incurred (= no loss). Flying a plane half empty is different


The mortgage isn't paying itself.

networkn
  #2768998 30-Aug-2021 20:36
Handle9: 
The mortgage isn't paying itself.

 

That's true of every expense for everyone including AirBNB. 

 

Not saying I agree with the policy, but it's not unique to mortgage holders. 

