Hi all, Trying to cancel out of an Airbnb booking due to the current Level 4 lockdown, I came to the realisation that Airbnb has a policy making a L4 lockdown a not even good enough reason to cancel a booking.



See here: https://www.airbnb.co.nz/help/article/2701/extenuating-circumstances-policy-and-the-coronavirus-covid19 Now, I totally understand why they implemented that (basically to protect their profits) but I don't agree with it.



For the purpose of checking myself, I am keen to hear other's opinions about this practice. Backgroud: the host is hiding behind this policy to justify not cancelling the booking and refund the money which he's fully entitled to do.

I think he's not being reasonable because:

- The effect of the lockdown doesn't cause him to "lose" money but merly "not earn it"

- I'm the one out of pocket having paid for a service I will not be able to use.

- At the time where a lot of people around the country are sacrificing and "being kind", I think this is a dick move.



Am I unreasonable? Cheers