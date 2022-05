Was also planning a trip last June but obviously cancelled plans for that, my parents are getting proper old now. I think is pretty likely, Europe is opened up a lot now and lots of pressure to not go back to lockdowns anything like before. Some decent prices on Qatar airways for example at the moment, I'm guessing that the prices won't be going up for those to the point where need to book 10 months in advance, thinking that capacity will be increasing as the other airlines bring routes back out of hibernation if situation carries on generally improving. Lots of additional cost at the moment getting pre-departure tests, arrival tests, differing transfer requirements which I don't think will be going away by then, the big one for me would be MIQ back in NZ, if is self isolation that would be fine.