ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)New vaccination requirement for non-citizen travellers to New Zealand
#289848 3-Oct-2021 13:34
Press release:

 

 

Full vaccination will become a requirement for non-New Zealand citizens arriving into the country from 1 November, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says. 

 

“Getting vaccinated is the most effective measure against the transmission of COVID-19, and the risk of serious illness or death,” Chris Hipkins said.  

 

“To further reduce the possibility of the virus getting through our border, we are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand.

 

“This is an important step in our Reconnecting New Zealand strategy.”

 

Travellers will be required to declare their vaccination status when registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System, as well as presenting proof of vaccination or a relevant exemption to their airline and to Customs officers once they land.  

 

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group has recommended that a full course of any of the 22 COVID-19 vaccines approved by a government or approval authority, with the last dose being at least 14 days before arrival, will be acceptable at this stage. Guidance will be prepared on what will qualify as evidence of a vaccination or an exemption.   

 

“Most people coming to New Zealand tell us they are already vaccinated. This requirement makes it formal and will provide an extra layer of protection at the border. It will work well alongside the announcement today that everyone on board an Air New Zealand aircraft travelling internationally will need to be fully vaccinated from February 2022.”

 

Everybody arriving will still be required to complete 14 days in Managed Isolation and Quarantine, and all travellers except those from exempt locations will still need to have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result from an accredited laboratory within 72 hours of their first scheduled international flight. 

 

“Even a single case presents a risk. However, high and wide-spread vaccination rates will mean more freedoms, fewer restrictions, and the day-to-day confidence that protection from the virus brings.   

 

“This requirement will be an interim measure while development continues on the traveller health declaration system, which will introduce the ability to digitally verify the vaccination status of people arriving into New Zealand.   

 

The requirement will be brought in with an amendment to the COVID-19 Public Health Response (Air Border) Order (No 2) 2020 (Air Border Order).  

 

Those subject to the requirement who fail to present proof of vaccination may be subject to an infringement notice under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Amendment Act 2020, which under a Bill currently before the House would see infringements carrying a maximum fine of $4000.

 

The requirement will not apply to New Zealand citizens, children under the age of 17, and those who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons.  

 

RSE workers coming to NZ as part of the one-way QFT arrangement with Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu will also be exempt due to existing vaccination requirements, as will refugees. There will also be a process to seek exemptions from the Director General of Health on humanitarian grounds, or where people travelling with New Zealand citizens have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated within the timeframes. 

 




  #2788563 3-Oct-2021 13:42
anyone knows if it applies to certain vaccines only or all vaccines




  #2788564 3-Oct-2021 13:45
I can see an overload of anti-vaxxers applications in the future under the "There will also be a process to seek exemptions from the Director General of Health on humanitarian grounds" when travel is open up.




  #2788569 3-Oct-2021 13:51
Batman:

anyone knows if it applies to certain vaccines only or all vaccines



Covid vaccines



  #2788570 3-Oct-2021 13:52
This needs to begin sooner for NZ citizens in countries where there is easy access to vaccines, then extend to domestic travel.




  #2788607 3-Oct-2021 14:34
Linux:
Batman:

 

anyone knows if it applies to certain vaccines only or all vaccines

 



Covid vaccines

 

 

I think @batman wanted to know if this applies to all types of covid vaccines or just some brands.




  #2788621 3-Oct-2021 14:56
Batman:

 

anyone knows if it applies to certain vaccines only or all vaccines

 

 

Or mixed vaccines...

I got AstraZeneca to start with, then Moderna as a second shot.
Now I've had to get a third shot (of Moderna) as the USA doesn't recognize the AZ-M mix as being fully vaccinated.

  #2788635 3-Oct-2021 15:54
Yes coz there will be many permanent residents who are out there who can't get MIQ and will be wanting to return when they can - 

 

I presume non-citizens include permanent residents

 

And the places they are in might not be using Pfizer for example




  #2788636 3-Oct-2021 15:55
Sidestep:

 

Batman:

 

anyone knows if it applies to certain vaccines only or all vaccines

 

 

Or mixed vaccines...

I got AstraZeneca to start with, then Moderna as a second shot.
Now I've had to get a third shot (of Moderna) as the USA doesn't recognize the AZ-M mix as being fully vaccinated.

 

 

only for the better. i'd like to have as many shots of everything i can get hold of.

 

immune system training/workout

 

yes i'm an exercise fanatic




  #2788647 3-Oct-2021 16:22
alexx:

 

This needs to begin sooner for NZ citizens in countries where there is easy access to vaccines, then extend to domestic travel.

 

 

There is really very little need for international travel. When border restrictions relax they will relax for vaccinated travellers and non-vaccinated travellers will go to MIQ. If that isn't enough incentive then so be it. 

  #2788648 3-Oct-2021 16:25
Sidestep:

 

Batman:

 

anyone knows if it applies to certain vaccines only or all vaccines

 

 

Or mixed vaccines...

I got AstraZeneca to start with, then Moderna as a second shot.
Now I've had to get a third shot (of Moderna) as the USA doesn't recognize the AZ-M mix as being fully vaccinated.

 

 

This is still a mess. Many vaccines aren't recognised in many jurisdictions. The Chinese vaccines (Sinopharm and Sinovac) and Sputnik are particularly problematic even though the WHO recognise Sinovac and Sinopharm. 

