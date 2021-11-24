Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
David321

233 posts

Master Geek


#290633 24-Nov-2021 14:42
Hi all, just having a read of this and it is quite interesting, also to little to late in my opinion given that the country is 90% vaxed, but anyway.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/news/300461951/covid19-fully-vaccinated-kiwis-can-skip-miq-from-february

 

 

 

Chris Hipkins:

 

"Fully vaccinated Kiwi travellers returning from all countries will no longer be required to stay in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) from February 14, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced."

 

There is an article on stuff about the announcement today regarding this, I am trying to work out weather it means those kiwi's currently overseas and wanting to come home, and does it exclude those who decide to travel overseas after Feb 14th for a holiday?

 

Thoughts on the government designating a country you may be in as high risk while you are there and forcing MIQ on you upon your return?

 

Cautiously optimistic....




_David_

openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2818502 24-Nov-2021 15:17
The graduated response is good.

 

We need an FAQ on edge cases, like permanent residents or dual citizenship where your NZ passport isn't current.

 

 

 

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Zeon
3858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2818507 24-Nov-2021 15:25
What is the actual point of MIQ anymore? More likely to get infected going to the local countdown than from someone vaccinated who had to test negative before they left?




Speedtest 2019-10-14

openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2818564 24-Nov-2021 15:36
Zeon:

 

What is the actual point of MIQ anymore? More likely to get infected going to the local countdown than from someone vaccinated who had to test negative before they left?

 

 

This came up at press conference a couple of weeks and, and Dr Bloomfield responded with the fact that none of the current Delta cases caught covid during a Super Market visit.

 

 

 

One of the biggest issue at the border has been fake test results.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



Handle9
7549 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818573 24-Nov-2021 16:02
openmedia:

One of the biggest issue at the border has been fake test results.



Where has this been stated?

insane
2975 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2818589 24-Nov-2021 16:19
When the polling needle has the red team on the rise again... Introducing MIQ 2.0 :) 

openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#2818604 24-Nov-2021 17:05
Handle9:
openmedia:

 

One of the biggest issue at the border has been fake test results.

 



Where has this been stated?

 

Can't find the reference any more. It was around the time we initially re-opened and required confirmation of a negative test. Sometimes we were seeing 10+ people on the same flight provide a Day 0 positive test on arrival.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2818605 24-Nov-2021 17:06
Hmm. The 7 day isolation is going to prove interesting for international visitors. I'm wondering if we see that requirement drop by April.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



Dingbatt
5640 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2818609 24-Nov-2021 17:11
I guess they just wanted to make sure they hit the 2 year mark before the border is opened to non-NZers (from approved countries). Pretty much kills foreign student industry for next year.
Two more months of heartbreak for the 20000 NZers still trying to come home after months in the MIQ lottery. Just got to eek things out for another couple of months with no money or place to live, hide from the authorities since your visa expired, sit while your loved one fades away in NZ. Unless you’re an All Black, Black Cap or civil servant of course.

 

 

 

Quoting Openmedia:

 

”This came up at press conference a couple of weeks and, and Dr Bloomfield responded with the fact that none of the current Delta cases caught covid during a Super Market visit.”

 

Just replace supermarket with “local drug dealer” then.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2818700 24-Nov-2021 18:35
Dingbatt:

 

Quoting Openmedia:

 

”This came up at press conference a couple of weeks and, and Dr Bloomfield responded with the fact that none of the current Delta cases caught covid during a Super Market visit.”

 

Just replace supermarket with “local drug dealer” then.

 

 

Ah yes a bonus dose of COVID with your order of P...




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Handle9
7549 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818702 24-Nov-2021 18:37
openmedia:

 

Handle9:

Where has this been stated?

 

Can't find the reference any more. It was around the time we initially re-opened and required confirmation of a negative test. Sometimes we were seeing 10+ people on the same flight provide a Day 0 positive test on arrival.

 

 

So it hasn't been a big problem at all.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27657 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818710 24-Nov-2021 19:08
Dingbatt:

 

I guess they just wanted to make sure they hit the 2 year mark before the border is opened to non-NZers (from approved countries). Pretty much kills foreign student industry for next year.
Two more months of heartbreak for the 20000 NZers still trying to come home after months in the MIQ lottery. Just got to eek things out for another couple of months with no money or place to live, hide from the authorities since your visa expired, sit while your loved one fades away in NZ. Unless you’re an All Black, Black Cap or civil servant of course.

 

 

i know some international students who dare not go home and have been here for 3 years now, alone, not seen their family




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73731 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818717 24-Nov-2021 19:15
@David321:

 

Hi all, just having a read of this and it is quite interesting, also to little to late in my opinion given that the country is 90% vaxed, but anyway.

 

 

We are still at around 83% fully vaccinated.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Dingbatt
5640 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2818790 24-Nov-2021 20:16
openmedia:

 

Ah yes a bonus dose of COVID with your order of P...

 



 

Yes, I had thought the gangs could have done more for the 90% project if they had insisted they would only deliver to double jabbed clients.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

PolicyGuy
1243 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818818 24-Nov-2021 20:57
freitasm:

 

@David321:

 

Hi all, just having a read of this and it is quite interesting, also to little to late in my opinion given that the country is 90% vaxed, but anyway.

 

 

We are still at around 83% fully vaccinated.

 

 

That's 83% of the eligible population of over-12s

 

Only ~71% of the total population
There's still a million unvaccinated people in NZ, including under-5s who may never be eligible, and the 5 to 12s who will be eligible next year

rayonline
1719 posts

Uber Geek


  #2825574 7-Dec-2021 11:54
It could be interesting to see the numbers.  Maybe NZders after their first camping experience last Christmas due to travel restrictions, would they travel to AU mid early December and upon their return back mid January, could home quarantine .... 

