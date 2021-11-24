@David321:

Hi all, just having a read of this and it is quite interesting, also to little to late in my opinion given that the country is 90% vaxed, but anyway.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/news/300461951/covid19-fully-vaccinated-kiwis-can-skip-miq-from-february

Chris Hipkins:

"Fully vaccinated Kiwi travellers returning from all countries will no longer be required to stay in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) from February 14, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced."

There is an article on stuff about the announcement today regarding this, I am trying to work out weather it means those kiwi's currently overseas and wanting to come home, and does it exclude those who decide to travel overseas after Feb 14th for a holiday?

Thoughts on the government designating a country you may be in as high risk while you are there and forcing MIQ on you upon your return?

Cautiously optimistic....