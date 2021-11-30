Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)New freedom camping rules
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73789 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#290719 30-Nov-2021 13:26
Press release:

 

 

Tougher freedom camping laws will be introduced to prevent abuse which has placed an unfair burden on small communities and damaged our reputation as a high quality visitor destination.

 

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has confirmed that new legislation will be introduced to Parliament following an extensive round of public consultation earlier this year.

 

“Backpackers in budget vehicles are welcome. Motor homes and towed caravans are welcome. But at the heart of the new law will be greater respect for the environment and communities through a ‘right vehicle, right place’ approach,” Stuart Nash said.

 

“We are setting clear, minimum expectations for campers. Higher standards must be met before vehicles can be certified as truly self-contained with fixed toilets. Abuses in the past included campers slapping bogus blue stickers on vehicles to falsely claim compliance.

 

“Despite Government investment of $27 million in freedom camping programmes since 2018, there are still problems, including the inappropriate disposal of human waste. 

 

“Feedback from communities and councils made it clear some freedom campers remain a problem.  Issues include uncertified vehicles, parking outside designated areas including on private driveways and front lawns, littering, and disposal of human waste.

 

“Our country is a paradise for tourists. When international borders re-open tourism will not match pre-COVID levels but we can expect greater pressure. Abuse of freedom camping by domestic and international travellers not only damages our 100% Pure brand, it erodes public support for tourism and undermines its social licence to operate.

 

“The new legislation will mean:

 

  • Freedom campers will need to be in a certified self-contained vehicle to stay overnight on land managed by local councils, unless the council has designated the area for non-certified vehicles.
  • Freedom campers will be able to stay on Department of Conservation (DoC) land in vehicles that are not self-contained, unless DoC has formally restricted or prohibited camping in such vehicles.
  • Freedom campers can continue to stay overnight in tents, where permitted.
  • The infringement system will be strengthened with tougher fines and penalties of up to $1000, replacing the current $200 fine.
  • A new regulatory system to enable vehicles to be certified as self-contained. To be certified as self-contained, a vehicle will need a fixed toilet.
  • Certification will be overseen by agents authorised by the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board.
  • The new rules can also be extended to cover land managed by Waka Kotahi-NZTA, and Toitū Te Whenua-Land Information NZ.  

“Once the bill is passed the changes will be phased in over two years to allow vehicle owners time to ensure their vehicle meet the new certification standards, which includes having a fixed toilet.

 

“The Government has committed $10 million in transitional funding to support local councils to educate freedom campers and develop local bylaws over two years.

 

“The changes will also benefit small business owners who run backpackers’ hostels or campgrounds and who have lost business. Hostels and campgrounds are perfect for the budget-conscious traveller who may have considered freedom camping in the past.

 

“There are hundreds of campgrounds and campsites managed by DoC and commercial, operators, many charging very low nightly rates for the use of facilities. They will gladly welcome all travellers, no matter what type of vehicle they have.

 

“The number of freedom campers had risen significantly since the early 2000s peaking at around 245,000 in 2019. Freedom camping will always be a valuable part of our tourism experience, but must meet minimum standards and respect our tourism brand,” Stuart Nash said.

 

The changes will start with the Self-Contained Vehicles Bill being introduced to Parliament next year. Further information on the changes will be at www.mbie.govt.nz/freedomcampingchanges 

 




Wheelbarrow01
1207 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2822181 1-Dec-2021 00:41
Part of the problem has always been that many rental operators (including some of the big players) charge an additional cleaning fee where the toilet in a vehicle has been used by the renter. When the rental commences, the toilet has a tamper-proof "hygiene" seal. If the renter craps in a bush on the side of the road for their whole holiday and the tamper seal remains unbroken upon return of the vehicle, then they don't have to pay that additional toilet cleaning fee. The hire industry needs to accept that they are at least partly responsible for causing some of this bad behavior in the first place.

 

It will be interesting to see what constitutes a "fixed toilet". Will it be a standard portable chemical toilet just screwed to the floor? Of course the rental agent would then have to provide a screwdriver to the renter - because the base is the part that actually needs to be removed to empty it, thus essentially rendering it "unfixed" during the emptying process. I hope the wording is clear on what constitutes a "fixed toilet" otherwise the rules will be bent by the very operators they are trying to bring up to standard...

 

The wording in the press release is delightfully vague. It states "A new regulatory system to enable vehicles to be certified as self-contained. To be certified as self-contained, a vehicle will need a fixed toilet". If this is the full story, it seems a backward step because under the current voluntary standard (the blue sticker), a vehicle needs a toilet (any type) and 3 days' supply of potable water per person and a means for storage of all grey water for at least 3 days. There is no mention of these water requirements in this press release or any of the fact sheets I've just read. Have these additional fresh/grey water storage requirements been quietly dropped?

 

And one more thing, even if the legislation prescribes a proper fixed toilet such as a Thetford cassette unit common in most commercially built caravans/motorhomes, there is still presumably nothing (other than the threat of a bigger fine) that will prevent some filthy buggers from continuing to empty the cassette on the side of the road somewhere. Again, this is where the industry will have to chip in to make it cheaper and easier to properly dispose of toilet waste. Some campgrounds charge exorbitant fees for non-staying passers-by to empty their tanks and it seems that many councils don't provide free dump sites. So still some work required in this area to get to a point where the new rules actually accomplish anything in my opinion.

 

Just my 2 cents. I have a caravan that isn't certified self contained. Although it does have a fixed Thetford cassette toilet that will comply, it doesn't have all of the onboard fresh and grey water storage and plumbing fixtures that are prescribed under the current "blue sticker" rules. This is not a problem for me as I have only ever stayed in powered campgrounds so far, but one day I'll get around to adding fresh/grey water tanks - assuming that I will still have to of course.....which this press release and associated fact sheets have not made clear at all.

