Travel (planes, train, cruise)Anyone got experience using Glocalme portable mifi devices?
lissie

481 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293326 13-Jan-2022 16:39
Planning to be overseas for 4 months this year - including 2 cruises.   Normally  I just rely on free wifi and maybe a local SIM. But I feel like now I really do need to be able to access my own phone number/texts so am looking to switching to 2 degrees (for the wifi calling /text) - and getting a device.  I like that you can use a local SIM if you wish and their own data rates aren't too expensive (and helluva lot cheaper than roaming from NZ). 

 

 

 

This one comes up quite a bit and they ship to NZ at a reasonable price MiniTurbo-4G portable wifi hotspot with touch screen and Hyperconn Technology (glocalme.com) 

 

 

 

Long shot has anyone used in of their products - or something similar? 




lissie

481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2861269 3-Feb-2022 14:41
I guess not. Can anyone recommend an alternative mifi device 




lissie

481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2902995 16-Apr-2022 16:48
OK just updating this becasuse I can't be  the only person who wants a global SIM card! Don't use surfroam - just spent and hour trying to activate it in an iphone- doesn't work at all 




