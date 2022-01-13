Planning to be overseas for 4 months this year - including 2 cruises. Normally I just rely on free wifi and maybe a local SIM. But I feel like now I really do need to be able to access my own phone number/texts so am looking to switching to 2 degrees (for the wifi calling /text) - and getting a device. I like that you can use a local SIM if you wish and their own data rates aren't too expensive (and helluva lot cheaper than roaming from NZ).

This one comes up quite a bit and they ship to NZ at a reasonable price MiniTurbo-4G portable wifi hotspot with touch screen and Hyperconn Technology (glocalme.com)

Long shot has anyone used in of their products - or something similar?