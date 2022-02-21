Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Bluetooth adaptor for longhaul plane trip
mortonman

206 posts

Master Geek


#293908 21-Feb-2022 19:17
Send private message

Any recommendations for a small Bluetooth adaptor so i can connect my Sony xm3 to the aircraft ICE on an upcoming trip to Europe?

 

I have a headphone cable but would prefer to be wireless.

 

Will be using on Singapore A350 and Lufthansa A340 planes.

 

 

Create new topic
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
879 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872238 21-Feb-2022 20:09
Send private message

Something like one of these do the trick? I've been using one in the car for years, and it just works™




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Handle9
7836 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872239 21-Feb-2022 20:15
Send private message

Airfly duo. Great battery life and somewhat reasonably priced.

Highly recommended.

Handle9
7836 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872240 21-Feb-2022 20:16
Send private message

Gurezaemon:

Something like one of these do the trick? I've been using one in the car for years, and it just works™



I believe he’s looking for a transmitter not a receiver.



DimasikTurbo
75 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2872241 21-Feb-2022 20:17
Send private message

Gurezaemon:

Something like one of these do the trick? I've been using one in the car for years, and it just works™



That device is a reciever only and wouldn't work, in air plain it should be a transmitter - 3.5 source to bluetooth destination not the other way around.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
879 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872249 21-Feb-2022 21:04
Send private message

Handle9:
Gurezaemon:

 

Something like one of these do the trick? I've been using one in the car for years, and it just works™

 



I believe he’s looking for a transmitter not a receiver.

 

Oops. My bad. 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Chainsaw
357 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2872515 22-Feb-2022 09:37
Send private message

Like this?

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/accessories/fm-transmitters/listing/3475106041?bof=64a1XVAv

 

But they don't state battery longevity.

siyuan
165 posts

Master Geek


  #2872543 22-Feb-2022 10:30
Send private message

Or this, can be used as either transmitter or receiver.



nztim
2347 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2872549 22-Feb-2022 10:36
Send private message

Is Bluetooth allowed in planes? I thought only WiFi was?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

trig42
5378 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2872552 22-Feb-2022 10:40
Send private message

nztim:

 

Is Bluetooth allowed in planes? I thought only WiFi was?

 

 

Yep, absolutely.

 

I don't even think they ask you to turn it off for Takeoff and landing anymore.

 

On domestic flights, they say you can use it, but you must enable it after putting your device into flight mode.

tchart
2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2872567 22-Feb-2022 11:20
Send private message

Handle9: Airfly duo. Great battery life and somewhat reasonably priced.

Highly recommended.


+1 for Airfly. I have the Pro for this very reason (ie flights)

Mighty Ape have the duo for $59 (usually $79) and I see there are some clearance ones at PB

mortonman

206 posts

Master Geek


  #2872658 22-Feb-2022 13:36
Send private message

Thanks all

 

Ordered the Airfly pro last night. Mighty Ape has it on sale $76 incl shipping ( and much cheaper than amazon au) . The pro also can act a receiver so my daughter can use instead of an aux cable in her car when I get back.

 

Looking forward to getting back in the air again!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 