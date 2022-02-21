Any recommendations for a small Bluetooth adaptor so i can connect my Sony xm3 to the aircraft ICE on an upcoming trip to Europe?
I have a headphone cable but would prefer to be wireless.
Will be using on Singapore A350 and Lufthansa A340 planes.
Something like one of these do the trick? I've been using one in the car for years, and it just works™
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations
Handle9:Gurezaemon:
Something like one of these do the trick? I've been using one in the car for years, and it just works™
I believe he’s looking for a transmitter not a receiver.
Oops. My bad.
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations
Like this?
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/accessories/fm-transmitters/listing/3475106041?bof=64a1XVAv
But they don't state battery longevity.
Is Bluetooth allowed in planes? I thought only WiFi was?
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim:
Is Bluetooth allowed in planes? I thought only WiFi was?
Yep, absolutely.
I don't even think they ask you to turn it off for Takeoff and landing anymore.
On domestic flights, they say you can use it, but you must enable it after putting your device into flight mode.
Handle9: Airfly duo. Great battery life and somewhat reasonably priced.
Highly recommended.
Thanks all
Ordered the Airfly pro last night. Mighty Ape has it on sale $76 incl shipping ( and much cheaper than amazon au) . The pro also can act a receiver so my daughter can use instead of an aux cable in her car when I get back.
Looking forward to getting back in the air again!