So with KiwiBank's Credit Card travel policy (backed by Tower) there is a specific Pandemic exclusion

Pandemic exclusion

This policy does not cover any liability, loss, cost or expense

arising out of, resulting from, caused or contributed to by

influenza or any other virus or disease that is declared to be an

outbreak or epidemic by the World Health Organisation, or any

Government or ruling body of a country in which the outbreak or

epidemic has occurred.

On the other hand Tower have now updated their travel policy to provide Pandemic and Epidemic cover, but with some exclusions including

There is no cover for claims arising from any lockdowns, changes

in government alert levels, quarantine or mandatory isolation that

applies generally or broadly to some or all of a population, vessel or

geographical area, or that applies based on where You are travelling to,

from, or through.

This wording in the Tower policy concerns me as it applies additional exclusions

an actual or likely Epidemic or Pandemic, or, the threat of an Epidemic

or Pandemic

As COVID-19 is still classified by WHO as a Pandemic in theory a bunch of major exclusions still apply.

Anyone looked at other travel policies in detail?