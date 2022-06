@Scott3 reply was very comprehensive so probably not much value I can add, however just a couple of thoughts:

Insurance, insurance insurance!!!

1. Check the status of their insurance excess requirements. Many campervan rental places require payment of the full excess to them at the time of hire. I once booked a van through Maui and had to pay them $5000 when I collected the vehicle. Note this was not just a 'hold' on my credit card - they actually debited the full amount, and then of course it took several (nerve-wracking) days after I returned the vehicle before that money showed up in my credit card account. I am not a fan of the practice - across hundreds of customers that is tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars that they have sitting in their bank account at any one time earning them interest....

2. Insurance exclusions - most campervan hire companies have several standard exclusions to insurance cover, such as overhead/roof damage, underbody damage, windscreen and tyre damage. I expect the overhead damage exclusion is a bonanza for them as it is so easy for a car driver to forget they are suddenly driving a 3 metre high monster - especially when these late model vans drive so much like cars. But I have personally watched someone pull into a camp ground and drive straight into a heavy tree branch so it does happen a lot. Unless you opt for their 'mack daddy' insurance reduction option, you may still be responsible for any damage to the above items up to the full repair/replacement cost.

3. In some cases even if you do take their highest excess reduction plan, damage to the above items may still be excluded from cover. You MUST check this and understand it.

4. If you don't fancy buying their exorbitant excess reduction plans - but also don't like the thought of being bankrupted by them, then the best thing you can do is take out a domestic travel insurance policy so you are covered for the loss of the vehicle excess if something does go wrong. As an example, 1-Cover provides a $5000 hire vehicle excess benefit as standard, and you can opt for a higher excess figure up to $8000. And of course such travel insurance has other benefits too, and domestic cover is generally very reasonable for what it is. To keep the price down, just get a quote for a single person (the driver/hirer) rather than the whole family. Personally I'll never hire any vehicle again without one of these travel insurance policies. I got stung once - and it was not fun at all.

I actually just read the Kiwi Camper insurance exclusion list in their terms and conditions and it's quite exhaustive. The list of things they don't cover you for at all is quite long. Some seem fair enough (eg damage or loss caused by driving or getting stuck on a beach), but the insurance is totally void if your van rolls over in high winds, or if you reverse into another vehicle by mistake - they both seem harsh considering those are the types of events that you'd normally expect insurance to cover you for....

5. Get comfortable with the thought of dealing with poo. You will have to empty the chemical toilet (and probably more than once) and you'll need to put your heart into it. If you don't do it properly they could charge you a fee for having to redo it when you return the vehicle. It's not difficult but it's important you take your time - splashback is unpleasant lol. Buy disposable gloves and hand sanitiser in case they don't provide them.

6. Gas bottles - If you are hiring from your hometown, consider swinging by home to pick up one of your own 9kg gas bottles to use on the road. They will charge you for using their gas bottle - maybe for a full bottle refill even if you've only used some of it. Using your own gas bottle and then swapping their full one back at the end of the hire may help you avoid any gas charge. Returning a Kiwi Camper with the fuel or LPG tanks not full is the cost of the refill plus $50.

7. Cleaning - I note Kiwi Campers demand that you return the vehicle in "an identically cleans state as it was supplied" otherwise a $150 fee applies. Toilet emptying & cleaning fee is $150 and if you fail to empty the grey water tank that's another $150.

I hope I haven't put you off - I merely wanted to point out some potential pitfalls, some of which are not obvious at all. I've had some amazing trips over the years in little 2 berths all the way up to a 6 berth leviathan. It's a great way to see the country for sure.