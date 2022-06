networkn: With the Plane with it's nose pointing almost straight at the ground, and doing an estimated 840kmph, is it being powered, or falling? I mean these plans do 840kmph level, so pointing downward I'd expect it to be much faster than that. I am not familiar with the physics of it, but an uncontrolled fall wouldn't be nose to the ground the whole time, right? It would rotate around etc (more like tumbling)?

High speeds in jets are done at high altitude... the low air density means low drag which in turn means high speed is possible. And necessary, because the low density increases the (true, as opposed to indicated) stall speed. Cruise speed of 737-800 at 35,000ft is 842kph, which is suspiciously close to the 840kph you quote. Max speed is 522 knots = 966kph. Doing these speeds at low altitude (say below 10,000ft) would overstress the airframe. Pointing down vertically, it would quickly accelerate to this and beyond, even if unpowered. Uncontrolled is unlikely... either the pilots would be in control or the autopilot would. Rotation and especially or tumbling would be quite unlikely in that scenario. If the aircraft is stalled (flown too slowly to produce enough lift) and yawed (turned with the rudder) at the same time, it can enter a spin, with a high rate of descent coupled with a high rotation rate, but with a low airspeed. This can be a stable condition... it will continue to do this if the pilot doesn't correct it. Some aircraft, depending on size and position of rudder, and centre of gravity, and other stuff, cannot be recovered from a spin, and/or the recovery may overstress the airframe. Obviously, all but aerobatic pilots avoid stalling and even moreso spinning if at all possible. Tumbling (I assume you mean some kind of end-over-end rotation) of an airliner would probably break it up, but it is also quite unlikely because the streamlined shape and tail surfaces tend to keep the aircraft moving and pointing in the same direction.

So, to answer your questions: A 737-800 with it's nose pointing almost straight at the ground would only be doing 840kph briefly -- it would be accelerating rapidly, whether powered or not. In an uncontrolled fall, you would have to ask how it came to be out of control. But generally speaking I would expect it to glide rather than fall. But if it was stalled, it could enter a spin.

[Edit, after reading and watching the video and looking at FlightRadar] "The plane's altitude dropped from 8,869 meters (29,098 feet) to 1,333.5 meters (4,375 feet) in the span of three minutes, state news agency China News Service reported, citing VariFlight, a Chinese technology company that provides civil aviation data services."

Contrary to what I read, FR shows it was quite a long way (an hour, so 800km?) into its flight before it crashed, perhaps aboutat the point where it would begin its descent for landing. It doesn't descend vertically -- it travels about 5km horizontally in the space that it descends about 6,000m, so its average path is much closer to a 45 degree descent. Nevertheless, that is abnormally steep, and I'd say that 6 or 7 thousand feet per minute is beyond the aircraft's specs. The video looks to be of an intact aircraft, rather than an in-flight breakup.