After much discussion, my wife and I have decided to book a trip to the UK to see our son and his family (Wife and two young Grandsons).

 

We are flying Singapore Air to Manchester, stopping in transit at Singapore Air's Ambassador Transit Hotel in Changi airport both ways. There is an 8:45 connection time between flights going, and 12:10 on return. The Transit Hotel just breaks up the journey nicely. We can have a shower and a sleep before continuing our journey. Our check-in luggage goes directly through to Manchester, so we need a change of clothes in our carry on bags.

 

At the time of booking, we only need an International Vaccine Certificate to the UK, and a negative Covid test before leaving the UK. A positive test would incur a seven day isolation period. Our Travel Agent would rearrange our flights if that was the case. On arrival back in NZ, we are given some RAT's and have to test ourselves after three and seven days. As you can see, the restrictions have been relaxed considerably from a couple of months ago. We are hoping that things don't deteriorate in the meantime.

 

Singapore Air allow unlimited alterations to your flight bookings until May 31st. After that you are allowed one free change up to 12 months from the date that you booked. Alternatively you can request a refund which incurs a fee of $US300 (approx. $NZ450) per person




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

May I ask what have you arranged by way of travel insurance and does it cover COVID?




eracode:

 

May I ask what have you arranged by way of travel insurance and does it cover COVID?

 

 

I haven’t bought insurance yet. I have a quote from House of Travel, but I haven’t read all of the fine print yet in the 

 

booklet. I will let you know when I have read it.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

Movieman:

 

eracode:

 

May I ask what have you arranged by way of travel insurance and does it cover COVID?

 

 

I haven’t bought insurance yet. I have a quote from House of Travel, but I haven’t read all of the fine print yet in the 

 

booklet. I will let you know when I have read it.

 

 

Thanks - would appreciate that. We will be going to UK in March/April next year and I'm keen to gather intel on insurance. Recently I was thinking of starting a new post-COV travel insurance thread here. May still do that in due course. 




I have now read the House of Travel (Allianz) insurance policy. There is no mention of Covid in the policy, but my Travel Agent said that I am covered for medical expenses such as hospitalisation. Hospitalisation is covered in the policy, but Covid is not specifically mentioned.

 

Southern Cross Travel Insurance has an endorsement to their usual policy which covers most things related to you getting Covid on your trip. Including alterations to your flights, hospitalisation etc. from the time that you buy your cover, which includes getting Covid before you leave. I suggest that you have a look on their website, where you can read their policies yourself.

 

I received a quote from Southern Cross which is almost $NZ300 cheaper than HoT insurance. I am going to accept this quote, and buy into the Southern Cross Travel Insurance for our trip of six weeks.

 

The SCTI Covid insurance cover only applies to travellers that have been FULLY vaccinated in NZ (two jabs and booster).

 

I hope this information is useful to you as you plan your own trip.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

I recently bought some travel insurance for a domestic trip.  It's interesting that some insurers specifically exclude anything to do with COVID, some have a generic pandemic exclusion, and some specifically include cover for COVID-related claims.  Like the OP, I ended up with SCTI, who were more expensive ($100 for a family of 3 for a week) than the cheapest ($64) - but if one or more of use tests +ve and we have to cancel, we're covered.

I bought travel insurance with SCTI this morning. It wasn't until I received my Certificate of Insurance that I somehow didn't see their question "Does this traveller have any pre-existing medical conditions that are heart, vascular or lung illness or Type 2 Diabetes". I did see the first three illnesses, which I don't have, but I somehow missed the Type 2 Diabetes part, which I do have. I have sent them an email advising them of my mistake. It will be interesting to see if this makes a difference to the Certificate of Insurance or the amount I have to pay.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

We have just purchased HOT travel insurance for Aus which includes cruise insurance and Covid related issues plus pre-existing health conditions. Our daughter (ex travel agent) said to go with Allianz as they will cover you from the time you take it out unlike some others that only cover you from when you depart. 

 

The most important thing is to read the policy and understand what you are covered for and from when. It is a minefield of legalise to this guy. 



Movieman:

 

I bought travel insurance with SCTI this morning. It wasn't until I received my Certificate of Insurance that I somehow didn't see their question "Does this traveller have any pre-existing medical conditions that are heart, vascular or lung illness or Type 2 Diabetes". I did see the first three illnesses, which I don't have, but I somehow missed the Type 2 Diabetes part, which I do have. I have sent them an email advising them of my mistake. It will be interesting to see if this makes a difference to the Certificate of Insurance or the amount I have to pay.

 

 

The SCTI "pre-existing conditions" cover for Type 2 Diabetes was sufficiently expensive that I stopped using them, even though I've had health insurance with SX since the 1980s. I also found the related questionnaire somewhat intrusive and quite long-winded.

 

I found AA Travel Insurance more cost effective for NZ domestic travel, and the insurance bundled with Air NZ's online ticket offering OK for recent travel to Australia.

Movieman:

 

.... On arrival back in NZ, we are given some RAT's and have to test ourselves after three and seven days. As you can see, the restrictions have been relaxed considerably from a couple of months ago. We are hoping that things don't deteriorate in the meantime.

 

...

 

 

For those considering international travel, this

 

https://www.travellerdeclaration.govt.nz/ 

 

should tell all you need to know and do for your return.




On hold for 35 mins this morning before I got through and advised SCTI that I hadn't declared that I had Type 2 diabetes. A few medical yes/no questions later, and I was done, I have had Type 2 diabetes since 2006, and been on several International holidays since then, and I have never taken out additional insurance cover for my condition, as I believe it to be under control. So SCTI took a note of it, and I didn't need to pay anything extra.

 

Now, just another 138 sleeps to go 🤣




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

