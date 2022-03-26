After much discussion, my wife and I have decided to book a trip to the UK to see our son and his family (Wife and two young Grandsons).

We are flying Singapore Air to Manchester, stopping in transit at Singapore Air's Ambassador Transit Hotel in Changi airport both ways. There is an 8:45 connection time between flights going, and 12:10 on return. The Transit Hotel just breaks up the journey nicely. We can have a shower and a sleep before continuing our journey. Our check-in luggage goes directly through to Manchester, so we need a change of clothes in our carry on bags.

At the time of booking, we only need an International Vaccine Certificate to the UK, and a negative Covid test before leaving the UK. A positive test would incur a seven day isolation period. Our Travel Agent would rearrange our flights if that was the case. On arrival back in NZ, we are given some RAT's and have to test ourselves after three and seven days. As you can see, the restrictions have been relaxed considerably from a couple of months ago. We are hoping that things don't deteriorate in the meantime.

Singapore Air allow unlimited alterations to your flight bookings until May 31st. After that you are allowed one free change up to 12 months from the date that you booked. Alternatively you can request a refund which incurs a fee of $US300 (approx. $NZ450) per person