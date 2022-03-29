grdwalker:

So we've decided to book a trip to the USA for the end of the year and I'm looking into Sim card options. In the past I have usd a t-mobile Sim I bought in the states for approx $60-70 for a few GB, calls &. Texts. Roaming with skinny will be almost $80 for the month and get me 1gb every 7 days.
Couple of questions. Has anyone bought a sim from simcorner? They appear to offer USA specific simcards for $50-$70 which seems reasonable with free shipping as well. Which might be nice to have before leaving. They also do UK cards, one of which I suspect is the 3uk 12gb PAYG card which apparently covers roaming for the USA. Is anyone in the know if this is the same card. Its closer to $40 which is more data as well.