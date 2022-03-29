grdwalker:

I bought a pre-pay sim from an AT&T store for about US$36 IIRC in April 2019. Used it for a month, and still have it in a cupboard somewhere. You're welcome to it if you think it might be useful, but it's probably expired. I only bought an AT&T sim so I could get Android updates because my phone was a refurb AT&T phone. Burnt up a fair amount of hotel/airport Wifi getting them! I used roaming on a previous trip, and it was a PITA and expensive. Seemed like there was something every day to invisibly kick off another $5, and often more.

If you haven't been to the USA in the last 5 years, free Wifi is available in pretty much all hotels and motels (except bedbug-pits) and airports and malls. If you didn't want to make/receive calls or texts you could probably do without a SIM, depending what you were planning. I used Navigator for driving, which allows you to download maps to your phone via Wifi so didn't need network connectivity for directions. I believe Google Maps does that too now.