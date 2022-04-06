I am flying to the UK in a couple of days. I have both NZ and UK passports but unsure what one to use to prevent any hold ups.

On previous trips I have always travelled on my NZ passport as the rest of my family only have NZ ones but this results in delays at uk immigration.

Im thinking using in the following order.

AKL Check in - NZ

NZ immigration - NZ

Transit - NZ

UK immigration - UK

and the same in reverse.

Is this the best way to do it?

Note: I didnt need to enter my passport details when I booked the flight

Thanks