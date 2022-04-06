Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mortonman

#295558 6-Apr-2022 11:27
I am flying to the UK in a couple of days. I have both NZ and UK passports but unsure what one to use to prevent any hold ups. 

 

On previous trips I have always travelled on my NZ passport as the rest of my family only have NZ ones but this results in delays at uk immigration. 

 

 Im thinking using in the following order.

 

AKL Check in - NZ 

 

NZ immigration - NZ

 

Transit - NZ

 

UK immigration - UK

 

 

 

and the same in reverse. 

 

Is this the best way to do it? 

 

 

 

Note: I didnt need to enter my passport details when I booked the flight

 

 

 

Thanks

Handsomedan
  #2897591 6-Apr-2022 11:29
That's how I'd do it. 

 

Path of least resistance and most friendly nations. 




wellygary
  #2897594 6-Apr-2022 11:37
Its almost universally easier to enter and leave a country on a "home country" passport. 

 

As fr transiting, if its a short stop your onward boarding passes will have the passport details that you checked in on, so its best to keep using the same passport until you reach the final destination

 

 

MikeAqua
  #2897612 6-Apr-2022 12:14
If you check in with an NZ Passport, that info will be on your boarding pass (?and sent to UK immigration by the airline?) Then you arrive in UK and you'll present a different passport.  Could be an issue?




wellygary
  #2897616 6-Apr-2022 12:24
MikeAqua:

 

If you check in with an NZ Passport, that info will be on your boarding pass (?and sent to UK immigration by the airline?) Then you arrive in UK and you'll present a different passport.  Could be an issue?

 

 

If you are carrying both passports at the time, and can present it if necessary  I can't see it being a problem...

Nate001
  #2897619 6-Apr-2022 12:32
I always thought it should be this:

 

NZ check in - UK passport

 

NZ immigration - NZ passport (assuming you used NZ to enter previous time, you enter and leave on the same passport)

 

UK immigration - UK passport.

davidcole
  #2897621 6-Apr-2022 12:35
I remember a mate years ago did this, but came back via the us.....and they questioned how he got the US as he presented an NZ passport that had no records in entry to the uk, having used his UK.

 

Not sure what benefit there is to entering on your UK.




cshwone
  #2897625 6-Apr-2022 12:45
Official advice

 

https://www.immigration.govt.nz/knowledgebase/kb-question/kb-question-1170

 

 



lissie
  #2902993 16-Apr-2022 16:40
Nate001:

 

I always thought it should be this:

 

NZ check in - UK passport

 

NZ immigration - NZ passport (assuming you used NZ to enter previous time, you enter and leave on the same passport)

 

UK immigration - UK passport.

 

 

That's what I do - match the checkin passport to the immigration at the destination. Check out of the country using your local passport 




mdav056
  #2903113 16-Apr-2022 21:10
I have dual NZ UK passports too.  Last time, when entering the UK on a NZ passport (with the family) i also showed my UK passport to the passport officer -- and he was very pleased indeed, and said he would link them.  Seemed to me a good idea, too, in case of something untoward happening.




Goosey
  #2903154 17-Apr-2022 09:04
Are you going alone?

 

If going with family, you can enter on the UK passport and ya family can tag into the same line with you (normally). 

 

Same happens here in NZ, if ya have a NZ passport and someone has a different country....then they can tag in with you given you are travelling as the same group. 

 

 

 

The last time I flew... someone was on a UK, we were on NZ.... the lines for both UK and Non UK were the same length....  the front counters were slow. 

 

Tagged into the UK cue with said UK person and treated like royalty......stamp stamp, why are you here.... ok have a great time. 

 

(probs more to do with the tagging of passports with airline and the immigration checks that go on whilst you are in the air). 

 

 

 

 

 

 

timmmay
  #2903159 17-Apr-2022 09:52
If you're travelling with your family and they're on NZ passports I'd stick with them. Otherwise I'd probably use the UK one the whole way if there's no issues transiting with a UK passport compared with NZ.

JayADee
  #2904025 19-Apr-2022 17:55
When I went to Canada I used my Canadian passport all the way to get there, then my NZ passport all the way home to NZ.

 

Canadian citizens or dual citizens are required to fly in on their Canadian passports I think. No idea about UK Regs.

Senecio
  #2904050 19-Apr-2022 18:50
I've only had one issue when carrying multiple passports and even that was quickly resolved. I entered India once on my AU passport as that had a valid visa in it. When it came time to exit I shared my AU passport I was asked how that allowed me to enter the UK (returning home). I whipped out my UK passport and the immigration clerk didn't know what to do. Once the supervisor came it was quickly resolved.

 

If you're only visiting then I would travel the whole way on your NZ passport but carry your UK passport so you can show it if required. 

mortonman

  #2904156 20-Apr-2022 02:28
Breezed through on my UK passport but coud have used my NZ one as the E gates accept NZ passports. No queues as bypassed Heathrow and flew into Glasgow. 

 

Last time I entered the UK it was at Heathrow and they didnt have e gates for NZ passports. 

