NZ Bus issued what some would call "Snapper HOP" cards many years ago. AT agreed for NZ Bus to issue Snapper cards with HOP branding as these were, at the time, valid for use on Auckland bus routes operated by NZ Bus. Then NZ Bus ended up being forced to phase out Snapper in favour of the new AT HOP card. Perhaps that's where the confusion arises. It is very unfortunate that these older Snapper cards were issued in Auckland with HOP branding as they had nothing to do with the AT HOP card that came along later.

To be clear -- here are pictures of the front of both cards.

The left with the legs is the old Snapper HOP card (with Snapper logo on the reverse side). Valid for use on bus services in Wellington that accept Snapper. Not valid for use in Auckland.

The right is the new AT HOP card. Valid for use on AT branded buses and trains in Auckland. Not valid for use on any Wellington public transport services.

I have a feeling OP is talking about the latter card.