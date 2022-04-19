Just a tip: The IATA app is good for checking requirements but no more than that really. The App markets itself as an app to to capture your passport, vaccination and COVID test results and work out for you whether you can travel and pass this information on to partner airlines (such as Air NZ). For my trip to Melbourne last week I was only able to capture my passport into the app (and I believe my vaccination as well). Even though I went to a IATA accredited COVID testing location in NZ, the IATA app refused to acknowledge the result of my COVID test. Not sure why Air NZ is pushing people to use that app. I was able to self-check in fine at Air NZ without any need for any human intervention despite IATA app telling me I could not fly. That's how bad the IATA app is and thankfully Air NZ actually seems to have nothing to do with the IATA app (despite what their website and emails will tell you). In any case I was never asked at any point during my journey on Air NZ all the way from Auckland to Melbourne about my COVID vaccination nor my COVID test results (despite this not being provided to Air NZ beforehand)--however I did submit my DPD the night before with all required documentations so I wonder if the Australian government provides this information to the airlines ahead of time (making the IATA app redundant).

My assumption at this point is that a Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) is still required. This can be easily done (even though it can be laborious process) via either mobile or web browser. I suggest doing it between 1-3 days before travel so you can submit all your documentation at the same time (there are certain documents it will only accept within x hours/days of travel). It will also tell you what you need. Another tip--when you get to the question where it asks if you have a vaccination certificate, you may need to press No. If you press Yes it will bring you to a QR scanner screen that only seems to be able to scan Australian QR certificates. Better to press No, and then the app will (IMHO confusingly) allow you to manually attach your non-Australian certificate instead.

Overall I found the process of traveling a lot smoother than I thought. I arrived at Auckland airport with plenty of time only to find I just had to self check in, scan my baggage at security and it was all over and done with in less than 15 minutes (actually may have been less than 10 even!) from check in to past security. The only snag in the process was at Melbourne where my Air NZ flight arrived at the same time as Thai and Singapore Airlines flights so security was a Zoo. The Australian self-passport machines wouldn't accept my passport (not sure if this is an issue for all NZ passports--I did notice a lot of people off my Air NZ flight joined the queue for manual passport checks--or if there was something particular about mine) but the officer took one look at my passport, tapped some keys on his computer and I was let through without question.

I return to NZ on Tuesday from Melbourne. Happy to report back on the process.