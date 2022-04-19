Next month I'm flying to Australia (Gold Coast Airport).
A couple of days ago "Australia" removed the need of covid test before going but
------------
https://www.qld.gov.au/internationalarrivalstoqld
Fully vaccinated international arrivals
Fully vaccinated international arrivals are not required to quarantine if they undertake a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result.
Entering Queensland as a fully vaccinated international arrival
https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/public-health-directions/travelling-to-queensland/entering-queensland-from-overseas#vaccinated
If you are a fully vaccinated international arrival entering Queensland, you must get a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of your arrival in Queensland and quarantine at your residence, accommodation or boat (leaving only if necessary to obtain a COVID-19 test at an approved Queensland Government COVID-19 testing centre) until you receive a negative result.
The COVID-19 test must be a PCR test if you are a fully vaccinated international arrival and you:
have recovered from COVID-19 within the past 30 days, or
have COVID-19 symptoms on arrival, or
the country you departed from is exempt from Commonwealth pre-departure testing requirements for entry to Australia.
Otherwise, the COVID-19 test can be a PCR test or a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).
-----------
So I need to get a test after I arrive and is a self test enough? (as it says approved testing center so probably not). I've not had Covid.