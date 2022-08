Also used wise on my last trip. Substantially better option than just using my credit card as I have done previously.





MurrayM: I'm going on a trip to the UK in August and I'm considering use Wise. A few questions for those that have used it: Am I correct in thinking that the process is I transfer money from my bank account to my Wise account and then use a Wise card for making payments or withdrawing cash while I'm overseas? Then when I get home I can transfer any remaining money back to my bank account? Do I need to leave any money in my Wise account to keep it active after I've returned home? Is the Wise card a debit card? Can I use the Wise card anywhere that would normally accept debit cards? How long did it take you to get verified and receive the Wise card? Wise has a feature where it will automatically convert into the currency you need for each transaction made. Is it better to use this feature or should I convert all my money into the currency I need (GBP) before I travel? My wife is a UK citizen and has a UK bank account and debit card. Might it be more cost effective to use Wise to transfer money into her UK account and then just use her UK debit card? That would save on having to buy a Wise card ($14) as we'd just be using Wise to transfer money to/from her UK bank account.

Your understanding is pritty much correct, that is exactly what I did (except I did several smaller transfers to wise while overseas).

I haven't left any money in their, and have frozen the card. Just loged in and there still the button to defrost the card is sitting their waiting to be clicked.

It's a Visa card. Vendor sees it as a credit card, but at your end it is a preloaded card. So widely accepted. If I recall correctly I had 2 times out of 50+ where it didn't work for some reason, never bothered to identify where the issue lay, just used another card, or cash.

Really quick on verification. Standard postage times to get the card (a week odd).

I Just had money in NZD, and let it convert at each transaction. Didn't want to have to convert a bunch of money back at the end, worked fine. doing manual conversion is obviously good if you want to look in a certain exchange rate.

Having local cards gives you heaps more options than most travelers. And their are heaps of money sending services that you can shop around (I normally use XE for that). Probably a very good option if you can accurately predict how much money to send (or are happy to leave money in GBP for your next trip etc.) I was in the Philippines, and some online services blanket refuse offshore credit cards (in person doesn't seem to be an issue), had to borrow my sister in law's card a couple times to do things like book movie tickets.