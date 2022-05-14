Hi All

I am so confused while currently looking for a flight and would appreciate some help regarding this matter.

I am trying to book an air ticket via Singapore Airlines (Star Alliance) and was looking to use Airpoints for the booking. I hold around 400 Airpoints. I checked with couple of local travel agents while looking to compare prices and none of them were aware of how you can redeem Airpoints with my booking.

I can see a Singapore Airlines flight on singaporeair.com but don't see an option on how I can redeem airpoints in the cost of the ticket. Air New Zealand booking website allows redemption of Airpoints but that is already expensive than prices quoted on singaporeair.com and even that flight that I am looking for isn't available on their booking site.

Does someone have any experience how the points can be used on Partner Airlines without using airnz booking portal? I tried calling Airpoints support but no one picked up after being on hold for an hour.

Any recommendations are welcome.

Thank you