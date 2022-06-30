Family is travelling to US and looking for an insurance policy that provides at least some protection from a covid-related cancellation (i.e. although most policy's cover getting covid, not government lockdowns). My best find so far has been Southern Cross or Tower. Is there anything else out there?
Tower
1k. Epidemics and Pandemics
(All Plans)
Important: Cover under section 1k. Epidemics and Pandemics is only
provided to the extent that the plan You purchased allows.
The cover described under Sections 1a, 1b, 1c, and 1f is extended to cover
the following events:
i) You or Your Travelling Companion are diagnosed with an Epidemic
or a Pandemic disease and cannot commence or complete Your
travel; or
ii) You or Your Travelling Companion are specifically and individually
designated by name in an order or directive to be placed
into mandatory quarantine or isolation by the New Zealand
Government or any other government or local authority, based
on their suspicion that either of You have been exposed to an
Epidemic or Pandemic disease; or
iii) Your travel is disrupted following the commencement of Your
Journey due to You or Your Travelling Companion being denied
boarding on any scheduled Public Transport service, based on
the suspicion that either of you have an Epidemic or Pandemic
disease and You incur costs for additional accommodation and
meals as a result. The most We will pay for any claim under part iii)
is NZ$200 per day up to a maximum of NZ$1,400.
There is no cover for claims arising from any lockdowns, changes
in government alert levels, quarantine or mandatory isolation that
applies generally or broadly to some or all of a population, vessel or
geographical area, or that applies based on where You are travelling to,
from, or through.
