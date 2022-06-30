Family is travelling to US and looking for an insurance policy that provides at least some protection from a covid-related cancellation (i.e. although most policy's cover getting covid, not government lockdowns). My best find so far has been Southern Cross or Tower. Is there anything else out there?

Tower

1k. Epidemics and Pandemics

(All Plans)

Important: Cover under section 1k. Epidemics and Pandemics is only

provided to the extent that the plan You purchased allows.

The cover described under Sections 1a, 1b, 1c, and 1f is extended to cover

the following events:

i) You or Your Travelling Companion are diagnosed with an Epidemic

or a Pandemic disease and cannot commence or complete Your

travel; or

ii) You or Your Travelling Companion are specifically and individually

designated by name in an order or directive to be placed

into mandatory quarantine or isolation by the New Zealand

Government or any other government or local authority, based

on their suspicion that either of You have been exposed to an

Epidemic or Pandemic disease; or

iii) Your travel is disrupted following the commencement of Your

Journey due to You or Your Travelling Companion being denied

boarding on any scheduled Public Transport service, based on

the suspicion that either of you have an Epidemic or Pandemic

disease and You incur costs for additional accommodation and

meals as a result. The most We will pay for any claim under part iii)

is NZ$200 per day up to a maximum of NZ$1,400.

There is no cover for claims arising from any lockdowns, changes

in government alert levels, quarantine or mandatory isolation that

applies generally or broadly to some or all of a population, vessel or

geographical area, or that applies based on where You are travelling to,

from, or through.

