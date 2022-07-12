Just wanted a sanity check please after not travelling for a while.

Previously my travel insurance would have covered car hire insurance excess, i.e. you didn't need to pay the (typically high) charges at the hire company, but were covered in the event of an incident.

My current ANZ Platinum Credit Card provided insurance doesn't look to have that feature...

I have found Southern Cross which is quoting $200 family single trip, which is still cheaper than half the price of the quoted excess reduction at the car hire company. Are there other NZ insurance companies I should be considering/getting quotes from, and are there any issues with the idea i.e. using third party insurance not the car hire company?